Southampton are among multiple English clubs closely monitoring Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, with Ipswich Town and Burnley also interested in the 23-year-old, according to TBR Football.

The Saints are reported to be firm admirers of the 'insane' attacker, who has averaged a goal contribution in his 17 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 10 and providing seven assists.

Poku, who joined Peterborough in the summer of 2021, is out of contract next summer, which could allow interested clubs to secure his transfer at a reduced price in January.

According to TBR Football, the League One side are ‘desperate’ to agree fresh terms with the in-form winger amid growing admiration from bigger clubs around the country.

In addition to Southampton and Ipswich, there is also interest from Championship clubs Burnley and Millwall, while Scottish giants Rangers reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch Poku in League One action recently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Poku has claimed League One’s Player of the Month award for both September and October this season.

Southampton, who bolstered their squad with multiple signings before the season, have struggled for cohesion up front in the Premier League, scoring just seven goals in their first 11 games – the lowest tally in the division.

After securing their first win of the season over Everton at St Mary’s, Russell Martin’s men fell to another defeat last weekend against fellow strugglers Wolves.

The 2-0 loss at Molineux saw them drop to the bottom of the table, with just four points from their opening 11 games, and now four points off safety.

However, Martin’s future at the club is not necessarily in doubt despite the poor start – according to David Ornstein, the Brighton-born manager is not in imminent danger of losing his job.

The Saints are instead looking to boost their chances of survival with fresh arrivals in January, with Poku reportedly on their radar for 2025.

Kwame Poku's Peterborough Stats (2024/25 League One) Games 15 Goals 10 Assists 5 Shots on target % 47.5 Shots per 90 2.76 Minutes played 1,306

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.