Southampton have joined the race for Rennes midfielder, Glen Kamara, but they face competition from a number of English clubs in their pursuit, reveals Graeme Bailey.

Formerly in the Arsenal youth academy, Kamara only made a single appearance for the Gunners' senior team before departing for Southend. He later enjoyed a five-year spell with Rangers where he made just shy of 200 appearances, before switching to the EFL Championship with Leeds United. The 29-year-old signed for Rennes in July 2024 for £8.4 million, but could be set for a return to England after just six months.

Southampton Among Clubs Interested in Kamara

The midfielder has struggled for game time in France

Per Bailey, via TBR Football, the Saints are set to compete with Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Burnley, Sunderland and Middlesborough from the Championship, in their race to land Kamara. Left as an unused substitute in his team's last match against Bordeaux and with just eight league starts this term, the Rennes man could be set to depart in January and a return to England could be on the cards.

Southampton have a deep hole to climb out of, given they are currently rock bottom of the top-flight with just six points. Now managed by Ivan Juric, the January window will be key to reinforcing the squad ahead of a prospective push for Premier League safety. In particular, the addition of a seasoned player like Kamara could help bulk up the numbers in midfield with useful senior experience.

Glen Kamara's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics Appearances 13 Minutes played 662 Assists 1 Pass completion 90.3% Tackles won per 90 1.49 Interceptions per 90 0.95

Kamara was previously dubbed a "monster" by Steven Gerrard, and described as "excellent in his passing" by Daniel Farke at Leeds. Also, a regular for his national team, the Finnish midfielder has amassed 65 senior national team caps, scoring twice in the process.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com and Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024