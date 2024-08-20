Newcastle United are set to allow Matt Targett to leave St James' Park on loan this summer amid interest from Southampton, Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest according to HITC.

The Magpies started their Premier League season with a 1-0 win over the newly promoted Saints despite a first-half red card, but Targett was an unused substitute as Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento got the nod at full-back ahead of him.

Now the 28-year-old could be allowed to move on for the season on loan, with Eddie Howe ready to sanction a move for the man who joined the club for £15million just two summers ago.

Southampton Want Targett on Loan

Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Fulham also interested

With Targett's future now up in the air, there is big interest in his signature with Southampton one of the clubs linked with a loan move for the Newcastle star.

Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Fulham also hold an interest in the left-back, who has previously been described as "outstanding" by Eddie Howe, who has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park.

Targett has been praised in the past for his defensive attributes but is also capable of going forward effectively too, and admits to having idolised Gareth Bale as a youngster during his previous spell at St Mary's.

Matt Targett Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 1(2) Goals 0 Assists 0

Fulham are looking for competition for USMNT star Antonee Robinson in the left-back position while Brentford are looking for a replacement for Sergio Reguilon who has returned to Spurs after his loan spell last season. Nottingham Forest on the other hand are looking for a natural left-back having used Ola Aina and Nico Williams at full-back in their season opener against Bournemouth.

Targett has previously played for Southampton and Fulham, as well as Aston Villa in the Premier League and would be able to provide great experience to whichever team he joined.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Matt Targett only managed 78 minutes in the Premier League for Newcastle in 2023/24.

Southampton set to sign Fernandes

Medical already complete for Portuguese ace

While the Saints eye a deal for Targett to strengthen their defence, they have added to their midfield options with the signing of Mateus Fernandes from Sporting CP.

A medical has already been completed for the 20-year-old and he is set to become Russell Martin's 12th signing of the summer after the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Flynn Downes and Adam Lallana.

The Saints had held an interest in Celtic star Matt O'Riley all summer and had a bid rejected earlier in the window, but they have now fallen behind Brighton in the race for his signature as the Scottish Champions hold out for a club-record fee to let the Denmark international move on before the deadline on August 30th.

Southampton's next game comes against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.