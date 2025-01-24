Southampton are in the race to sign Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner but face competition from three other English clubs for the versatile winger, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has been one to watch in the EFL Championship this season amid several impressive displays on the right wing for Omer Riza's Bluebirds. The 6ft1in winger is exceptionally versatile, registering two goals and as many assists in 23 games while playing on both wings and at left-back, possessing a direct approach that has proven difficult for defenders in the second tier of English football.

Tanner is claimed to have turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur three years ago, but he might now be prepared to make the step-up to the Premier League, especially if he feels assured of consistent game time. A transfer tug-of-war could commence over the English youngster who helped his side to a vital 3-0 win over rivals Swansea City (January 18).

Ollie Tanner Stats (EFL Championship 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 23 (14) Goals 2 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 1 Accurate Long Balls 0.6 (38%) Accurate Crosses 0.2 (15%) Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 1.7 Successful Dribbles 0.9 (51%) Ground Duels Won 2.8 (47%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (49%)

Southampton Eyeing Cardiff's Tanner

The Saints Need Reinforcements Amid Relegation Scrap

Southampton reportedly admires Tanner, and his versatility is an attractive facet of his game, a must-have for the Saints, who need as much depth as possible. He has been with Cardiff since July 2022, when he arrived from non-league outfit Lewes FC and has over two years left on his contract, but that might not prevent interested clubs from swooping.

Ivan Juric undoubtedly needs more signings before the January transfer window closes because his club are agonizingly close to relegation, sitting rock-bottom of the league with just six points from 22 games. Danish midfielder Albert Gronbaek arrived on loan from Ligue 1 side Rennes, but Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that more business is expected to be conducted at St Mary's.

Tanner is a man in demand, as fellow relegation battlers Leicester City and Championship automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Burnley are also keen on the London-born winger, and all four clubs are plotting bids. Cardiff boss Riza will be eager to keep hold of Tanner as his side are in a relegation battle, and the left-footed attacker has proven to be one of his key men.

Southampton may be eyeing Tanner as an emergency replacement should their shining star, Tyler Dibling, depart this month. The Saints have reportedly slapped a £55 million price tag on their right-wing English wonderkid amid interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

