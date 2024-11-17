Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Endrick, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

At just 18-years-old, Endrick is one of the hottest teenage prospects in world football. Despite Real Madrid securing his services in December 2022, it wasn't until last summer, when he turned 18 in July, that he was able to move from Brazil to Spain.

But, since his arrival in the Spanish capital, he has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI with the sheer plethora of attacking talent options available to manager Carlo Ancelotti, including Kylian Mbappe, who also joined Los Blancos over the summer.

With the Brazilian's lack of game time, Madrid are reportedly open to hearing loan offers for their young, budding star, with AS Roma and Real Valladolid joining the struggling Premier League side in expressing their interest to sign the forward.

Southampton Interested in Endrick Loan Deal

The Brazilian has struggled for game time with Madrid

Endrick is touted as one of the best teenage players currently playing in Europe, joining the likes of Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaire-Emery. But unlike those two names, the Brazilian isn't one of the focal points of his team.

Desperate for minutes, the 18-year-old could yet be loaned out in January, where, according to Fichajes, relegation-threatened Southampton could turn to Endrick as their saviour, though they face stiff competition from teams around Europe, with another interested party, AS Roma, potentially holding some more leverage with the fact they can, at this time, offer him European football.

But the Premier League club could offer Endrick the chance to go up against some of the best defenders in the world, and with the speed and tempo of the league, this could be advantageous to the young forward, whose pace is one of his key strengths. There is also a chance that a player like the teenager could help them escape relegation, with the Saints sitting in 20th place with just four points from their first 11 matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When he scored against VfB Stuggart, Endrick became the youngest ever Brazilian to score in the Champions League.

Since his move to Madrid in the summer, Endrick has taken to the field just 10 times, for a total of just 122 minutes.

While he has recorded two goals and an assist in that time, he has been unable to really showcase his talent like others his age, and adjust to the difference in style of Spanish football to that of what he was used to in Brazil with Palmeiras.

As a result, it would be no surprise if both Endrick, and Madrid, agreed to a loan deal, which would give the Brazilian the chance to show what he can do, and further make his case to Madrid that he should have one of the starting roles in the attack.

Endrick - Career Statistics Statistics Palmeiras Real Madrid Brazil National Team Appearances 82 10 13 Minutes 4,611 122 339 Goals 21 2 3 Assists 4 1 0

All statistics via TransferMarkt and FBRef - correct as of 17/11/2024.