Southampton have been keeping a close eye on Heart of Midlothian defender James Penrice ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Not The Old Firm.

A left-back, Penrice joined Hearts ahead of the current season on a free transfer from Livingston, who themselves had been relegated to the Scottish Championship in the 2023/24 campaign.

Since then, Penrice has been something of a revelation, the defender having been one of the Premiership’s top performers and certainly one of the most consistent players within his team. At the time of writing, Hearts are seventh in the Scottish top flight table, with manager Neil Critchley having joined the club in October after the sacking of Steven Naismith.

James Penrice 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Scottish Premiership 26 2 4 2,277' Conference League 6 0 0 467' Scottish FA Cup 3 0 1 300'

Understandably, Penrice’s form has garnered the attention of potential suitors and the Scot may be set for a summer move south of the border.

Southampton Keen on Penrice

One of a number of interested parties

As per Not The Old Firm, Southampton have been watching Penrice with intent for weeks and Hearts may have to prepare themselves for a summer bid from the Saints. Southampton currently have four left-backs on their books, but Penrice would offer a nice balance to the options they have at present.

At 26 years old, the "outstanding" Penrice will soon be entering the prime years of his career and is younger than Ryan Manning and Charlie Taylor. Not only that, but Southampton’s younger left-back options of Welington and Juan Larios are still adapting to English football and may find that easier to do should Penrice shoulder some of the responsibility in that position.

It is all but confirmed that Southampton will be returning to the Championship next season, the club having picked up just nine points with 10 games remaining. Ivan Juric has been unable to change the club’s form since replacing Russell Martin and it appears Southampton already have plans on who their manager will be next season.

If and most likely when relegation strikes, the Saints will seek a swift return to the Premier League and a signing of Penrice’s quality would make that hope all the more feasible.

