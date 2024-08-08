Highlights Oliver Skipp expected to leave Spurs for more playing time amid interest from Southampton.

Oliver Skipp is expected to leave Tottenham before the end of the transfer window after attracting interest from Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City, according to Matt Law.

The central midfielder signed a new deal in north London two years ago that tied him down until 2027, but he has failed to impress manager Ange Postecoglou and has now been made surplus to requirements ahead of the new season.

All three promoted Premier League clubs are interested in signing the former Norwich loanee to bolster their midfield options, with his top-flight experience considered as something that would help their charge for survival.

Oliver Skipp Allowed to Leave Spurs

23-year-old could reunite with Harry Winks

Skipp, who has been described as "outstanding" by Ange Postecoglou, is now expected to leave north London before the transfer window closes as he goes in search of more regular first-team football.

Having joined the club when he was eight years old, Skipp became a fan favourite after breaking into the team but has fallen way down the pecking order in recent seasons after the arrivals of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and now Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Skipp's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Pass Accuracy 91.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.68 Key Passes Per 90 0.89 Tackles Per 90 2.28 Interceptions Per 90 0.38

Leicester could be the side ready to make the biggest push for Skipp, having lost talisman Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea earlier in the window. A move for Skipp could see him reunited with former Spurs star Harry Winks, who has become a regular at the King Power Stadium since his move.

Southampton have already added to their central midfield options by re-signing Flynn Downes on a permanent deal from West Ham, while Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna will know the midfielder well as they spent time together at Tottenham.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Oliver Skipp completed 91.6% of his passes in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Related Solanke Has Given 'Green Light' as Tottenham 'Push' for Deal Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to secure a deal to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham get Green Light from Dominic Solanke

Spurs in talks for £65m Bournemouth star

While Skipp looks set to leave north London this summer, the Lilywhites are looking to add to their attacking options by signing Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke before the transfer window closes.

The clubs are in talks over a deal worth around £65million, with the Cherries said to be holding out for his full release clause before allowing him to leave. However, Spurs are trying to lower that fee before committing to a deal as Postecoglou looks to bolster his forward options. But Solanke has given his green light to a move as he looks to test himself at the highest level once again following previous spells with Chelsea and Liverpool.

The club also retain an interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but a deal for Solanke is currently seen as a priority.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.