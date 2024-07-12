Highlights West Ham could sign Kyle Kyle Walker-Peters, with Southampton set to sign Yukinari Sugawara.

West Ham United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, with the Saints close to landing a replacement for the full-back, according to talkSPORT.

Walker-Peters thrived last season in Russell Martin's side's promotion charge, making 43 Championship appearances and contributing to six goals. The former Tottenham full-back is expected to leave St Mary's this summer, with West Ham said to be one of a number of interested parties.

The Hammers could now be in an ideal position to land the player, with Southampton closing in on the signing of Japanese right-back Yukinari Sugawara from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. This evident succession planning suggests the club are preparing for life without Walker-Peters, with West Ham understood to be advancing in talks to sign the England international.

Southampton Proposing Swap Deal

The Saints are eager to secure Flynn Downes permanently

Southampton are reportedly proposing an interesting deal involving West Ham's Flynn Downes. TalkSport suggest that the south coast club want £10 million plus Downes in exchange for Walker-Peters, with the latter entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Downes spent the duration of last campaign on loan at St. Mary's, making 37 appearances throughout the successful Saints season. Martin views the English midfielder as an integral part of his possession-oriented system, and is eager to secure his services on a permanent basis.

With the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek all already at Julen Lopetegui's disposal, the Spaniard may feel Downes is surplus to requirements, thus making this proposal appealing to the east Londoners. Lopetegui is keen on upgrading Vladimir Coufal, with the Czech entering the latter stages of his career, and believes Walker-Peters is the ideal replacement.

Sugawara is currently undergoing a medical with Southampton, a deal which could accelerate activities regarding the Walker-Peters and Downes swap deal. The Japan international featured for the Samurai Blue at the 2023 Asian Cup, and arrives with pedigree, having excelled for AZ in the Eredivisie for several years.

As for Walker-Peters, the 27-year-old produced a season of incredible consistency in the Championship, with his passing ability and offensive threat in the final third standing out in England's second tier. The Spurs academy graduate had been expected to leave Southampton after the club were relegated in 2023, but pledged his allegiance to the Saints last summer, determined to help guide them back to the top flight.

Walker-Peters' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 43 Goals 2 Assists 4 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.87 Progressive Passes Per 90 7.11 Key Passes Per 90 1.03 Progressive Carries Per 90 5.83

West Ham Interested in Todibo

The defender had been a target for Manchester United

As well as strengthening at full-back, West Ham are eager to bolster the centre of their defence. Despite already landing Max Kilman in a £40 million deal, Lopetegui remains intent on acquiring further fresh faces in his defensive ensemble.

The Hammers are 'dreaming' of signing Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, who could be available for a fee in the region of £40 million this summer. Todibo had been linked with a move to Manchester United, who are instead in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt. The French central defender is highly thought of on the continent, and has already made 115 Ligue 1 appearances at the age of just 24.

