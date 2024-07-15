Highlights Southampton are considering signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Russell Martin's side are looking to replace Gavin Bazunu, who suffered a season-ending injury.

Arsenal would ‘love’ to keep Ramsdale as David Raya’s understudy for another season.

Southampton are weighing up a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of their Premier League return, according to The Sun journalist Dan King.

The 26-year-old is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium in search of more playing time after featuring in just 11 games last season under Mikel Arteta, who has called him "exceptional".

As Arsenal announced David Raya’s signing on a permanent deal, Ramsdale is destined for another season on the bench if he stays at the club this summer.

However, according to King, Southampton have now emerged as a concrete destination for Ramsdale as the Saints are looking to bring in ‘a top-level, experienced goalkeeper’ this summer.

Russell Martin’s side are showing no signs of stopping after a strong start to their transfer window, signing as many as seven players, including veteran midfielder Adam Lallana and defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Saints are now expected to step up their interest in Ramsdale as they look to bring in a more experienced name to replace 22-year-old Gavin Bazunu, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year and is only expected to return to action in 2025.

The Saints Eye Shock Ramsdale Deal

Arsenal could demand £30m

According to The Sun, Arsenal could demand up to £30m for Ramsdale this summer as Southampton are ‘likely to favour the loan option’ for the 26-year-old.

The Gunners would reportedly ‘love’ to keep Ramsdale as Raya’s understudy next season, but if he were to leave, Mikel Arteta’s side would prefer a permanent deal.

The England international could become the highest-paid player at St Mary’s Stadium this summer – Ramsdale’s wages at Arsenal reach £120,000-per-week.

Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 6 5 2 Champions League 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 2 0 EFL Cup 2 3 1 Community Shield 1 1 0

The Gunners have already lined up his replacement – Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia has been identified as an alternative to the ex-Sheffield United man.

The 23-year-old is coming off an impressive season in the second Spanish division, where he helped the Catalan side achieve promotion back to La Liga.

Garcia, who took over the starting spot from Fernando Pacheco in the second part of the season, went on to make 18 league appearances and kept 11 clean sheets.

West Ham Eye Kyle Walker-Peters

Held talks with Southampton

West Ham United have held talks with Southampton over signing defender Kyle Walker-Peters, according to Fabrizio Romano, with a deal now agreed for midfielder Flynn Downes to move in the opposite direction.

The 27-year-old has been identified as a target at right-back for new manager Julen Lopetegui and could depart St. Mary’s Stadium after four full seasons.

The Tottenham academy graduate was a key player for Russell Martin’s side last season, making 47 appearances in all competitions and registering six goal contributions.

Saints’ acquisition of defender Yukinari Sugawara could make way for Walker-Peters to leave – the 24-year-old joined on a four-year deal last week from Eredivisie side AZ.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.