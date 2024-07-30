Highlights Southampton are set to make a bid to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley this week.

Southampton coach Russell Martin is keen on reuniting with O'Riley, with the Scottish club demanding £25m for his signature.

The Saints are also closing in on the signing of Villarreal's Ben Brereton Diaz for £7m.

Southampton are set to step up their pursuit of Celtic's Matt O'Riley, but will face stiff competition from Atalanta for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

O'Riley enjoyed a hugely productive campaign in 2023/24, scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists from midfield in 37 league appearances. This spectacular season has inevitably sparked interest from a host of clubs across Europe, with Southampton and Atalanta emerging as the frontrunners.

The Bergamo side have had three bids rejected now for the Dane, with the latest an offer in the region of £15 million plus performance-related add-ons. The Saints are expected to return to the table with an improved offer before the Scottish Premiership kicks off this weekend, while the Serie A side are also expected to submit a fresh proposal.

Saints Vying with Atalanta for O'Riley

Celtic are looking for a club-record sale

Developing in the Fulham academy, O'Riley enjoyed his breakthrough into first team football at MK Dons under current Southampton boss Russell Martin. After 18 months of progression in League One, the playmaker earned a move north to Celtic, where he has since established himself as one of the Scottish top flight's best players.

Making 119 appearances for the Bhoys, O'Riley has scored 27 goals, with the bulk of this output coming in his exceptional 2023/24 season. Described as a "monster" by football analyst Ben Mattinson this week, the Denmark international is now close to completing a move to one of Europe's elite leagues.

The Daily Mail suggest that Martin is set to rival Atalanta for the signing of O'Riley, as he's keen to reunite with his former midfield creator. The latest bid of £15 million plus add-ons from Atalanta has been dismissed, with both clubs expected to table increased offers before Celtic play Kilmarnock this weekend.

It's understood that the Hoops are looking for a fee in excess of the £25 million they received for Jota last summer, who joined Al-Ittihad in what was a record sale for the Glaswegian side. Whether they'll attain this figure up front or whether a more intricately structured deal will ultimately be agreed remains to be seen, but it appears evident that both suitors remain staunchly invested in the signing.

Martin is keen on adding additional offensive quality to his side to maximise their chances of retaining their top flight status next season, and sees O'Riley as a perfect option. The 23-year-old would add goal threat to a Saints midfield that managed just 24 Championship goals between their five central midfield players last season.

O'Riley's Scottish Premiership Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 18 Assists 13 Shots Per 90 2.9 Key Passes Per 90 2.5 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1 Fouls Won Per 90 0.8

Saints Closing in on Brereton Diaz

The striker is surplus to requirements at Villarreal

As well as strengthening in behind the front line, Martin is eager to acquire additional firepower to his attacking cohort. Striker Che Adams turned down an offer to stay at St Mary's, instead joining Torino on a free transfer, leaving Adam Armstrong as the only remaining senior number nine option at Martin's disposal.

It appears a replacement has been lined up, with the south coast club agreeing a deal to sign Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz. A fee of £7 million will be paid to the Spanish club, with Brereton Diaz expected to provide Armstrong with cover and competition, having scored six goals for Sheffield United on loan in the Premier League last season.

Related Southampton and Leicester Keen on Liverpool's Ben Doak Premier League newcomers Southampton have been linked with Liverpool starlet Ben Doak

All Statistics via WhoScored - as of 29/07/2024