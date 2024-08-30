Southampton are weighing up an ambitious move to sign Flamengo striker Pedro, according to reports in Brazil.

It’s been a busy end to the transfer window for the newly-promoted Premier League side, as they confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal on Friday. The Saints continue to be linked with a number of potential deals ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Southampton ‘weigh up’ move for Pedro

He currently plays in Brazil for Flamengo

Among the names linked with a move to St Mary’s on deadline day is Flamengo forward Pedro. The 27-year-old Brazil international returned to his homeland back in 2021 following a spell with Italian side Fiorentina, and he remains under contract with his current club until 2027.

According to Brazilian journalist Alexsander Vieira [via TheSaintCentre], Southampton have indicated their willingness to make a £30million offer in hopes of securing the striker. It would be a record arrival for the club, usurping the £22million paid for Kamaldeen Sulemana in 2023.

However, links remain tentative at this stage. It is also worth noting the player has been sidelined for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem, but could return to action over the weekend when Flamengo take on Corinthians.

Southampton linked with MLS sensation

They will face competition for his signature

Elsewhere, the Saints have been credited with interest in New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck. According to Football Insider, the Saints and Norwich City are exploring moves for the 19-year-old MLS sensation.

The report suggests Southampton view the England youth international as a prospect for the future, while Norwich are hoping to sign the youngster on loan. He is under contract in the MLS until 2025, but there is an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Buck has spent his entire career in the United States so far, and he joined New England back in January 2022. He has scored five goals and registered two assists in all competitions for the club so far.