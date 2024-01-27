Highlights Southampton are still actively searching for a new winger in the January transfer window despite encountering difficulties in potential deals for David Brooks and Manuel Benson.

The club is currently relying on a mix of players, including Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, and Kyle Walker-Peters, to fill the winger position, but they are looking for a specialist in that role.

Southampton's aim is to secure promotion back to the Premier League, and adding reinforcements to their squad through new signings may be necessary to achieve this goal.

Southampton have been looking to secure the signature of a new winger in the January transfer window, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the position remains a priority, despite deals for David Brooks and Manuel Benson looking difficult.

Russell Martin has used a host of different options out wide so far this season, including the likes of Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, and even Kyle Walker-Peters. The likes of Samuel Edozie, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ryan Fraser are more natural wingers for the Saints, but it appears that Martin and his recruitment team are looking for another specialist in the position.

The Championship outfit are pushing to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, so they may need to add reinforcements to their squad to help them get over the line. The Saints are currently 20 league games unbeaten, but they are still in a fight for the automatic spots.

Manuel Benson and David Brooks latest

Earlier in the month it was revealed that Southampton were pushing to secure the signature of Bournemouth winger Brooks on loan for the remainder of the season. Later in the window, the Saints acquired Joe Rothwell from the Cherries on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign, possibly hinting that a move for Brooks was looking unlikely. Bournemouth played Swansea City in the FA Cup earlier this week with Brooks playing a key role, so staying at the Vitality Stadium is looking more likely as it stands.

Southampton's winger options Stats Fraser Edozie Sulemana Appearances 6 (18) 13 (6) 9 (4) Goals 5 5 0 Assists 1 2 3 Dribbles Per Game 0.2 1.5 3.1 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 0.6 0.9 Match rating 6.61 6.78 6.78 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 26/01/2024

Another potential option for the Saints is Burnley's Benson, with Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealing back in December that Martin and his recruitment team were monitoring the winger. However, the Burnley Express has reported that the Clarets would be unwilling to offload Benson to the Championship outfit. It's understood that the relationship between the two clubs has deteriorated due to their dealings involving Nathan Tella in the summer transfer window.

It appears that Southampton are pushing to secure a winger in the January transfer window, but deals for Benson and Brooks might be a little difficult to complete. The supporters at St Mary's Stadium will be hoping to see another body arrive through the door, but there's only a few days left in the market.

Alex Crook - Southampton still prioritising winger

Crook has suggested that nothing has really kicked on with Benson and there are still clearly some issues between the two clubs due to the Tella situation. The talkSPORT reporter adds that they tried to bring Brooks to St Mary's, but Bournemouth weren't willing to sanction a deal. The Saints now have other irons in the fire with a winger still a priority. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"Yeah, I don't think anything's really kicked on with Benson. And there's a bit of overspill from Southampton not selling them Nathan Tella when he went to Leverkusen, so that might be a little bit problematic, but he's certainly one they're keen on. They tried for David Brooks and Bournemouth said no. I'm told they've got other irons in the fire and I'm just trying to work out what they are. But definitely, a winger is their priority."

Southampton could lose key star

Plenty of Southampton's squad last season quickly sought departures in the summer transfer window as they hoped to ply their trade in a top league once again. Relegation to the Championship was always going to prompt some of the squad to look to leave, but a section of the squad might not have got the moves that they desired. As a result, the January window could be an opportunity for them to return to the Premier League.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook has also told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could enter the race to sign Kyle Walker-Peters before the window slams shut at the end of the month. West Ham United are also interested, so it could be a deal to watch in the next few days before the deadline.