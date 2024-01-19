Highlights Southampton are actively searching for a new winger in the January transfer window after missing out on Fabio Carvalho, as confirmed by journalist Dean Jones.

Ryan Fraser, Samuel Edozie, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are the team's current winger options, but Sulemana has been sidelined due to injury, leading to the need for reinforcement in that position.

Southampton are also considering signing a striker, as Ross Stewart has had limited playing time and Che Adams may leave at the end of the season, potentially leaving the team short of options up front.

Southampton are pushing to sign a new winger in the January transfer window after missing out on Fabio Carvalho, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit.

The opening stages of the season have been impressive for the Saints, as Russell Martin is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the team's swift promotion to the Premier League this campaign. Southampton endured a difficult start, but the Championship outfit are currently unbeaten in their last 20 games.

Following a significant rebuild in the summer transfer window, Southampton currently trail second-placed Ipswich Town by just three points. This positions them strongly in the race for a return to the top tier. In the remaining weeks of the winter window, the south coast team aims to reinforce Martin's squad, with the addition of a winger likely to be a priority in the remaining days before the deadline.

Southampton targeting a winger

Earlier in the January window, MailOnline reported that Southampton were one of the sides who were pushing to secure the signature of now-Hull City attacker Carvalho. After returning from a spell with RB Leipzig, Liverpool were willing to allow the Portugal youth international to depart on loan once again, with Hull winning the race. It was back to the drawing board for the Saints, and journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that they will be bitterly disappointed after offering Carvalho the perfect project.

Southampton's winger options Stats Fraser Edozie Sulemana Appearances 5 (18) 13 (6) 9 (4) Goals 5 5 0 Assists 1 2 3 Dribbles Per Game 0.2 1.5 3.1 Key Passes Per Game 1 0.6 0.9 Match rating 6.59 6.78 6.78 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 17/01/2024

Ryan Fraser, Samuel Edozie, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are Martin's most natural wide options in the squad, but the latter has missed a large portion of the season due to injury. Sulemana is currently on the sideline and Martin has often been forced to utilise the likes of Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, or even Kyle Walker-Peters on the wing at times, so adding another body in this position would be hugely beneficial.

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that both Bournemouth's David Brooks and Manchester United's Amad Diallo are targets for the Saints in the winter transfer window, but a deal for the latter could be tricky to get over the line. Leicester City were reportedly pushing to secure his signature and were confident of making a move happen, but we're yet to see Diallo leave on loan in the winter.

Dean Jones - Southampton exploring winger options

Jones has suggested that Southampton are continuing to search the market for potential reinforcements out wide after missing out on Carvalho. The journalist adds that although the Saints have options in attack, Martin and his recruitment team are searching for the type of player who can make a real difference for the promotion-chasing club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Fabio Carvalho is not just any type of winger. He is proven at that level, has got great pedigree from a young age coming through, and he's got an incredible intelligence and skill on the ball. And that's what Southampton need. Now, they've got plenty of attacking options, they just want someone who's a cut above that and can really make a difference. I'm told that they are still exploring options on that front."

Martin also pushing for a striker

Although Adam Armstrong has undoubtedly been one of the best-performing players in the Championship this season, Martin's side could be left short of centre-forward options for the second half of the campaign. Ross Stewart has barely featured after joining in the summer and Martin has admitted that he might not feature again for the remainder of the term.

Che Adams is out of contract at the end of the season, so the Saints could look to cash in during the January window to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. As per talkSPORT, Southampton have slapped a £6m asking price on Adams, who is being targeted by Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, and Everton. If Adams departs while Stewart is ruled out for a significant period, signing a striker could now be one of Southampton's priorities before the window slams shut at the end of the month.