Highlights Southampton, Wolves, Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest are interested in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone wants first-team football and Palace are willing to let Johnstone go for £10m.

The Eagles could also be set to lose Marc Guehi to Newcastle United with talks ongoing.

Southampton, Wolves, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are all keen to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as he looks to leave Selhurst Park, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Eagles shot-stopper lost his place as number one to Dean Henderson at the back end of the 2023/24 season after he suffered a season-ending elbow injury, which also cost him a place in the England Euro 2024 squad as an understudy to Jordan Pickford.

That has seen him push to leave the club in search of a regular starting spot, and with Premier League clubs showing an interest Oliver Glasner has green-lighted the move - if the conditions are right.

Sam Johnstone to Leave Crystal Palace

Palace set to demand £10million

Johnstone, who has been labelled "outstanding" by Micah Richards in the past, is a regular in the England squad and featured regularly for Palace last season before his injury.

But with Henderson now set to begin as the number one for the south London side, Palace have reluctantly agreed to let Johnstone move on if they receive an offer of £10million.

Southampton, Wolves, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are all in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and have been credited with an interest.

Sam Johnstone Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 20 Goals conceded 27 xGA 26.3

Southampton are currently missing usual number one Gavin Bazunu because of a long-term injury, while the three Midlands sides are looking to add further competition in the position.

The 31-year-old told Crystal Palace that he wanted to move while away on pre-season tour and the club have informed him that they will help to facilitate a move so long as there is time to secure a replacement and their asking price is met.

Johnstone played 20 times in the Premier League last season, conceding 27 goals as Oliver Glasner came in to replace Roy Hodgson and guided the team to a 12th-place finish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sam Johnstone conceded 27 goals from an expected total of 26.3 goals during the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Marc Guehi also set to leave Selhurst Park

Newcastle United closing in on £60m deal

With a deal for Johnstone likely to materialise before the end of the window now, he could be the second England international to leave with Marc Guehi edging closer to a move to Newcastle.

The Magpies have opened talks over a move for the defender, with The Telegraph reporting that a deal could be completed before the weekend with Palace demanding a fee in excess of £60million for their captain.

Glasner has already lost star winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, and is battling to keep hold of Eberechi Eze amid interest from Manchester City and Tottenham.

Palace have reportedly started to make inroads into finding a replacement for Guehi if he is to move to St James' Park, making the first move to sign Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace 'Fearful' of £60m Deal Amid Man City Agreement Manchester City have left Crystal Palace concerned that they are poised to attempt to sign Eberechi Eze

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.