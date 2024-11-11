Southampton were on the wrong end of some controversial decisions against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend, and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on the incidents, suggesting that the referee was right to overturn the Saints' equaliser.

Ryan Manning struck in the first half in what Russell Martin's side hoped would be an equaliser. The left-back arrived in the box to fire into the top corner, but after a VAR check, Mateus Fernandes was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Wolves went on to score their second later in the game, and there is an argument to suggest that Craig Dawson should have been penalised for a foul on Cameron Archer. Speaking on the incidents, Southampton manager Martin clearly disagreed with the decision to disallow Manning's goal...

"The decision is a really tough one. I just heard Gary O'Neil when I walked past him and he said it's a blatant foul - I just don't see it that way. It's subjective. But my point is, if you really understand the game, the ball is the other side of Semedo and he moves his leg the wrong way away from the ball."

Former Premier League referee Gallagher has now had his say on the incidents at Molineux. Speaking on Manning's disallowed goal, Gallagher said...

"I thought a foul at the time. I expect the ref to give a foul. He has the best view. VAR alerted him to go to the monitor."

Gallagher later said live on Sky Sports that he thought it was a clear and obvious error when asked...

"I think that's a foul. I thought that was a foul immediately. There's a lot of people who don't think it's a foul. I hold my hand up and say that. "That's my dilemma Rob. I do [think it was clear and obvious], because I thought it was a foul originally."