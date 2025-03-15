Southampton and Wolves will go head-to-head in the Premier League at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon as both sides try and save themselves from relegation.

Ivan Juric's side sit rock bottom of the Premier League this season having accumulated just nine points, and suffered defeat to Liverpool last time out despite taking a surprise lead. Wolves on the other hand claimed a draw against in-form Everton to move six points clear of the drop zone.

With injury concerns and poor form the managers have some big decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Southampton Team News

Bednarek could return

The Saints have seen their injury issues from recent weeks clear up, but they will still be without several stars for this game. Juan Larios, Ross Stewart, Ryan Fraser and James Bree are all unavailable, with the latter the only one with a timeline for a return.

Jan Bednarek will not return after being forced off in the last game due to concussion, while Will Smallbone has suffered a groin injury and will miss the game.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jan Bednarek Concussion 15/03/2025 Will Smallbone Groin 02/04/2025 James Bree Thigh 02/04/2025 Ryan Fraser Calf Unknown Ross Stewart Other Unknown Juan Larios Other Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Juric shared an update on the squad.

"Bednarek won’t be at the game because the protocol is very strict. "He didn’t recover as quick as I hoped as you have to be good every day for protocol. It was Tuesday and he didn’t feel good. In England they are really strict. "Will [Smallbone] has a groin problem, he will miss the game."

Southampton Predicted XI

Dibling to start

Southampton Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Downes, Ugochukwu; Sulemana, Fernandes, Lallana; Dibling.

Southampton Predicted Substitutes: McCarthy (GK), Wood (DEF), Sugawara (DEF), Wellington (DEF), Stephens (DEF), Aribo (MID), Gronbaek (MID), Onuachu (FWD), Archer (FWD).

Juric is still looking to find a winning formula for his side and he may add in the experience of midfielder Adam Lallana to help with the tempo of the team.

£70,000-a-week star Joe Aribo is likely to head back to the bench after the recent failed experiment of him playing in central defence.

Wolves Team News

Cunha still suspended

Wolves are still without star forward Matheus Cunha as he continues to serve his suspension for a red card in the FA Cup, which means Pereira must look at how to replace him once again.

Marshall Munetsi was forced to withdraw from the last game due to injury but the manager will be hopeful of having him available, while Jacob Strand Larsen is likely to lead the line ahead of Hwang Hee-Chan once more.

Wolves Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Leon Chiwone Knee 25/10/2025 Yerson Mosquera Knee 01/06/2025 Enso Medina Knee 01/06/2025 Matheus Cunha Suspeded 05/04/2025 Sasa Kalajdzic Knee 01/04/2025 Marshall Munetsi Other 15/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pereira shared an update on his squad.

"He's [Munetsi] OK for the game; he's training with the team. No [other injury concerns]. We are good. We have solutions from the bench - that is important for us."

Wolves Predicted XI

Munetsi to continue

Wolves Predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre, Joao Gomes; Munetsi, Strand-Larsen, Sarabia.

Wolves Predicted Substitutes: Johnstone (GK), Bueno (DEF), Gomes (DEF), Djiga (DEF), Lima (DEF), Doyle (MID), Bellegarde (MID), Guedes (FWD), Hee-Chan (FWD).

Wolves know a win here could secure their safety if results elsewhere go their way and that should see Pereira go strong in attack with Pablo Sarabia coming into the side ahead of midfielder Bellegarde.

£160,000-a-week duo Guedes and Hee-Chan are likely to be on the bench as a result.