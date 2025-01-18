Southampton are open to selling Kyle Walker-Peters this month if they receive a £5 million offer for the English right-back, who is on Everton's radar, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Walker-Peters' contract expires this summer, which puts the Saints under pressure to cash in on him during the January transfer window. He's been one of the club's most important players this season amid their nightmare return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has made 19 league appearances and provided two assists. He's played in his preferred right-back position while also putting in shifts at left-back and even centre-back.

Ivan Juric won't want to lose the 'extraordinary' Walker-Peters because his side are fighting for their lives in the English top flight. They sit rock bottom with just six points from 21 games, telling of just how crucial it is that they shore up defensively.

Kyle Walker-Peters Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 19 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 4 Clean Sheets 2 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.3 Possession Won 0.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.6 Ground Duels Won 4.0 (48%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (33%)

Southampton Prepared To Sell Walker-Peters For £5M

Everton Are Keen On The English Full-Back

Southampton conceded that Walker-Peters will be off next summer and could even depart this month. They have put a £5 million price tag on the former Tottenham Hotspur defender amid interest from Everton. It's a low price that the Toffees will likely be enticed by because of their current financial predicament.

David Moyes has replaced Sean Dyche at Goodison Park and must try to steer the Merseysiders to safety. The Scot could do with more options at the back, and Walker-Peters provides this with his versatility.

The Saints are one of several English clubs reportedly keeping tabs on non-league starlet Reuben Livesey-Austin. The 20-year-old Havant & Waterlooville left-back is one for the future, but it's unlikely he's at the required level to replace Walker-Peters immediately.

Walker-Peters' experience will be vital for Juric as he looks to somehow guide the club out of the growing likelihood of relegation. He arrived five years ago from Tottenham in a £12 million deal and has made 187 appearances at St Mary's.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

