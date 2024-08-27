Southampton have sent a new formal bid to Corinthians for Yuri Alberto as they eye a ‘surprising’ forward signing before the Friday deadline, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin appears to be keen to add the Brazilian ace to his forward line, which failed to score in the first two Premier League fixtures.

According to Romano, talks between the clubs are ongoing as Corinthians consider Yuri Alberto an important player and are reluctant to let the 23-year-old leave cheaply this summer.

The one-cap Brazil international would bring versatility to Martin’s squad, as he can operate both centrally and in the wide areas of an attacking trio.

One of the busiest clubs in the market this summer, Southampton have welcomed as many as 13 new arrivals, including forwards Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Promising midfielder Mateus Fernandes became the latest player to join after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at St. Mary’s last week.

Saints ‘in Talks’ for Yuri Alberto

Deal with Corinthians remains ‘not easy’

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed Southampton’s pursuit of Yuri Alberto remains ‘not easy’ as the 23-year-old is considered an important player for the Brazilian giants:

“For Yuri Alberto, they made a new proposal yesterday. So there is a negotiation ongoing with Corinthians. “He's a really important player for Corinthians, so this is why the deal is not easy, but the negotiation is ongoing. “So Yuri Alberto could be the surprising signing.”

Reports in Brazil claim that Southampton's first offer was an initial loan deal, worth £2.5million, with an option to buy at the end of the season for around £15million.

Since joining Corinthians in 2022, the Brazil international has made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and registering 12 assists across all competitions.

In January, fellow Premier League side Wolves were linked with a move for the 23-year-old, who graduated from Santos' academy back in 2017 and made his professional debut aged just 16.

The young attacker has scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances for the struggling Corinthians this season and could provide a much-needed boost to Southampton’s frontline.

Yuri Alberto Corinthians Stats (2024) Games 38 Goals 17 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 163 Minutes played 2,769

Together with Everton, Russell Martin’s side remain one of the only teams yet to score in the new Premier League campaign and sit 16th in the table after two games.

Southampton ‘Agree Deal’ for Bijlow

Feyenoord goalkeeper nearing St. Mary’s move

Southampton have agreed on a loan deal to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

With a club-to-club agreement in place, the Saints look set to finally put an end to their prolonged search for a shot-stopper as Bijlow is poised to take over the starting spot from Alex McCarthy.

With Gavin Bazunu out with a long-term injury, Russell Martin was keen to bring in an experienced name between the posts and considered several options before setting his sights on Bijlow, including Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

A two-time Eredivisie winner with Feyenoord, Bijlow boasts significant experience at the highest level, with appearances both in the Champions League and the Netherlands national squad.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.