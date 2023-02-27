Southampton could lose ‘a lot of players’ over the summer if they are relegated from the Premier League this season

The Saints are in danger of losing their top-flight status following a hugely disappointing campaign to date and may be plying their trade in the Championship next term.

Southampton news – relegation

Former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked by the Southampton hierarchy back in November following a near four-year stint at St. Mary’s.

Nathan Jones was then hired as the Austrian tactician’s successor after a second successful spell with Luton Town, but his time in charge of the south coast club was a disaster.

Jones was relieved of his duties after winning just one of his eight Premier League games in charge and left with Southampton sitting at the foot of the top-flight standings.

Southampton then appointed first-team coach Ruben Selles as their interim manager until the end of the season after he earned a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in his first game at the helm.

However, after falling to relegation-rivals Leeds United by the same scoreline last time out, they are now four points from safety.

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

Southampton have spent around £125 million over the last two transfer windows on over 10 new acquisitions.

Yet Taylor believes that several stars are likely to depart if they are a Championship outfit in 2023/24 and that there is ‘no guarantee’ that they’ll enjoy a successful rebuild.

He said: “It'd be sad to see. There's a lot of players at Southampton that I look at that I don't feel like they'd be there next season, and unless you've got a Vincent Kompany situation, there's no guarantee they can overhaul with success.”

Who could depart Southampton?

The most obvious candidate to depart Southampton should they be relegated would arguably be their talented captain James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City were among the clubs credited with an interest in the England international last summer, but he ultimately ended up staying put.

Ward-Prowse registered 11 goals and eight assists in 42 appearances last season for Southampton and has racked up 10 goal contributions in 30 outings this time around, highlighting why he is so highly regarded.

Other players such as Kyle Walker-Peters, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Armel Bella-Kotchap may also be targeted by other sides given their talent and potential.