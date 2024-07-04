Highlights England may switch to a three-at-the-back system for the EURO 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, with the squad looking into the switch in training this week.

Southgate has used the 3-5-2 formation in previous England successes, most notably throughout their 2018 World Cup campaign.

England's key to success could lie in re-familiarizing themselves with a three-at-the-back system, which paves the way for Southgate to have more than one plan of action should things get complicated like they did against Slovakia.

England have been exploring the option of changing formation to a three-at-the-back system ahead of this Saturday's EURO 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, and it looks increasingly likely that Gareth Southgate might ditch his trusted 4-2-3-1 lineup in the latest of a string of attempts at shifting the Three Lions into their highest gear.

England finished out the last-16 win over Slovakia last weekend by moving to a 3-5-2 system during the late stages of regular time, which bore instant fruits for the European Championship hopefuls as Harry Kane headed in the Three Lions' winning goal early into extra-time, completing the dramatic comeback mission that Jude Bellingham initiated in the 95th-minute with his audacious bicycle kick goal to hand England a 2-1 victory.

Southgate looked at a similar approach in training at their Weimar base on Wednesday, and it could spell out England's change in approach for their most demanding challenge yet, as they prepare to do battle with a high-pressing, free-flowing Switzerland team that has already proven to be a plucky opponent against Germany and Italy, knocking out the latter EURO 2020 winners in the Round of 16 in a comfortable 2-0 fashion.

Southgate Is Considering a Three-man Defence

3-5-2 is a formation that Southgate has used in previous England successes

Time will tell whether Southgate will enforce a formation change from the start of this weekend’s clash versus the Swiss, or whether the team are preparing for a switch should they face further difficulties during the fixture. Nevertheless, the fact Murat Yakin also sets up his team in this order could also be a motivation behind the potential alteration.

If England does set up with three centre-backs, it is likely that John Stones, Kyle Walker and Ezri Konsa will make up the trio, with Marc Guehi suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first-half against Slovakia last time out. By lining up with either wide midfielders or wingbacks, there could also be a chance for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold to lay claim to a start, with Bukayo Saka moving out to the left channel as he did in the Round of 16.

The use of a back-three was once Southgate’s favoured formation, the system providing the platform for England’s fourth place finish at World Cup 2018. He also switched between a back-three and back-four at Euro 2020, where the Three Lions were able to reach the final hurdle before crashing out to Italy via a penalty shootout.

Given Southgate's successful history with shifting between formations, England's key to success in Germany this summer could well lie with the squad's re-familiarisation with a three-at-the-back system, with changes throughout games crucial when things go wrong on the day.

England At EURO 2024

Underwhelming performances need to be addressed again against Switzerland

So far, England have struggled to live up to their billing of being one of the tournament's favourites. Following an unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia on matchday one, the Three Lions have been unable to win each of their three subsequent fixtures during regular time, with draws against Denmark and Slovenia coming before they left it late to edge past Slovakia in the first knockout round.

The underwhelming performances have led everyone in the nation to become football managers themselves, offering feedback, criticism, and alternative lineups in an attempt at finding solutions to England's below-par campaign. Nevertheless, perspective is needed for Southgate's side, who were still able to top their group and are through to the quarter-finals this week.

Still, improvements are necessary going forward, but a crunch tie against Switzerland could make or break Southgate's latest England side, with the Rossocrociati posing as their toughest opponent yet. Should England find victory in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening, then that well-recognised English optimism could make a lively return.