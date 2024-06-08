Highlights Gareth Southgate has revealed the numbers each England player will wear in the European Championships.

The reveal may hint at who will start for the Three Lions in the tournament.

Traditional numbers handed to certain players indicates they might play a key role.

Gareth Southgate has revealed the numbers for each player in his 26-man squad that will compete at the European Championships later this month. The England coach picked the stars he would be taking with him to Germany earlier this week, and now the numbers that each player will wear on their shirts have been announced.

While on the surface, this might not feel particularly noteworthy, the numbers handed to each player could actually represent a hint of Southgate's plans and who he sees playing a much more integral role throughout Euro 2024. Traditionally, the most popular shirt numbers are given to players who are involved in a team's starting lineup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have won just one of their last five matches

Sure, there are some stars nowadays that like to go down a more unique road and pick a number that's individual to them, but for the most part, it's the traditional 1-11 figures that are given to the key figures and that's why Southgate's selections might give an insight as to who will be starting for the Three Lions when they take on Serbia in the Euro 2024 opener.

1-11

The players with the traditional numbers are some of the squad's best

While there's no guarantee that Southgate's selection here will actually have any form of correlation to who will be involved in his starting lineup in the European Championships, it seems pretty likely considering who he's gone with. Jordan Pickford will be wearing number one, representing his place as the nation's first-choice keeper.

Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, John Stones and Marc Guehi will be wearing numbers two, three, five and six respectively, signalling they might be the side's starting backline when the Manchester United left-back is available. Declan Rice's position in midfield feels nailed on, but interestingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold being given the number eight shirt might imply that the Liverpool star will be given the nod in the middle of the park alongside him.

Bukayo Sako, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden will wear the numbers seven, nine, 10 and 11 in that order, and it would be very surprising if those four stars, coming off the back of superb club campaigns aren't selected to start too.

The Rest of the Numbers

The likes of Cole Palmer may still start

That's not to say that those 11 are guaranteed starters for England, though. Cole Palmer, who will wear the number 24, has had a stellar season with Chelsea and could also be picked. Likewise, figures like Lewis Dunk (15) and Anthony Gordon (18) have both had chances in the lineup, so there's a chance they get the nod from Southgate.

Young prospects like Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo have really impressed this year, but it's hard to imagine either will be in the starting lineup for England during Euro 2024 and their squad numbers, 25 and 26 respectively represent their place down the pecking order. Anything can happen in tournament football, and injuries may force a reshuffle, but right now, those numbers seem to represent the general hierarchy.