Gareth Southgate was reportedly one of the top choices to potentially replace ten Hag, but his involvement with England meant a move to Old Trafford this summer was unlikely.

Ten Hag will have a reduced role in player recruitment under INEOS ownership.

Manchester United have ultimately decided to stick by Erik ten Hag after his FA Cup triumph last month, a decision that was perhaps somewhat dictated by the availability of his potential replacement Gareth Southgate, with journalist Miguel Delaney claiming that the England manager had been one of the club's leading candidates as a potential managerial appointment.

Ten Hag endured a tough second season at Old Trafford, leading the northwest club to its lowest finish since 1990 and producing some alarming statistics in the process. The Dutchman's team faced more shots than anyone else in the Premier League barring bottom side Sheffield United, while also finishing the campaign with a negative goal difference. While this prompted INEOS to review the maligned coach's position, they ultimately decided to extend his contract after he delivered silverware in the final game of the season.

While the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank were linked with the job that could've become vacant, Delaney touted Southgate as the top managerial target, claiming that the complication of his involvement with England this summer was the major deterrent in a potential deal.

Delaney: Southgate a 'Priority' but Timing Complicated Situation

England manager had been lined up as Ten Hag's successor

Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast on Tuesday night, Delaney claimed that Southgate was a leading candidate to replace Ten Hag, with many figures in the United hierarchy admiring the manager, but his engagement with England meant the timing made an appointment unlikely. The Independent journalist said:

"I mean, to my mind, and from what I've heard as well, that (Southgate's availability) has influenced some of this as well. We know about the connections between the new United hierarchy and Southgate. Brailsford knows him well, and I wrote a few weeks ago that Brailsford sees Southgate as a priority. "Obviously though that was quite difficult to do in terms of timing, even politically this summer, given how difficult it would be if Southgate suddenly announced he was going to Manchester United mid-summer, or after the Euros. So I think that has at least been one factor on this (decision to keep Ten Hag)."

With Southgate set to lead England's Euro 2024 journey in the coming weeks, any potential negotiations with the coach would've had to have been put on hold. INEOS would've been eager to settle the situation with Ten Hag, in order to plan for the new season and enact transfer plans. However, with Southgate's England contract expiring at the end of December, it's not implausible that a move to Old Trafford later down the line could still happen.

Ten Hag vs Southgate Managerial Statistics Stat Ten Hag Southgate Games Managed 551 281 Wins 346 129 Draws 92 69 Losses 113 83 Win Percentage 62.79% 45.91%

Delaney: Ten Hag Won't be in Charge of Recruitment

A busy summer is expected at Old Trafford

Now that Ten Hag's future has been decided, incoming business is expected to commence at United. The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players, including the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Olise and Joshua Zirkzee.

However, the club are expected to move away from Ten Hag's Dutch and Eredivisie theme of recruitment, with Delaney claiming the manager will have minimal influence on transfer dealings. When asked if the head coach would have a reduced role in implementing transfer plans, he said:

"Well, I mean, it feels like that's inevitable, and also, actually, let's not forget, if that is the case, it'll be much more in keeping with the structure he had at Ajax, where he had probably the best results of his career, where he wasn't in charge of recruitment and was just coaching the team."

