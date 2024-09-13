Miguel Delaney has suggested that Gareth Southgate is a "natural appointment" at Manchester United if Erik Ten Hag leaves the club.

The Red Devils opted to stick with Dutch coach Ten Hag in the summer after undergoing a comprehensive review of the season, with the club's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City ultimately saving his job for the time being.

INEOS triggered the one-year extension option in his contract as a result to show faith in him, but his poor start to the Premier League season once again this season has seen plenty of speculation about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Delaney: Southgate Could Replace Ten Hag

Ashworth and Southgate have a good relationship

After suffering back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Liverpool before the international break, Ten Hag is said to be fighting to win over the new board with his approach to games and that has seen a host of names linked with the job.

Thomas Tuchel was said to be close to a full agreement in the summer, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe dreams of appointing Zinedine Zidane, but while speaking on the Back Pages podcast journalist Miguel Delaney suggested that former England boss Gareth Southgate could be seen as a "natural appointment" because of the high-performance culture he implemented with the Three Lions.

"They're all into this high performance culture that Ashworth and Brailsford would promote. And while it was maybe seen that would make Southgate a natural appointment for United if Ten Hag does leave, maybe it goes the opposite way. Whereas, that sort of connection influences Southgate in actually expanding his horizons and going into something else, given how much as well, he promoted the idea of high performance culture around England."

Dan Ashworth was brought in during the summer by INEOS to improve the club behind the scenes, and he already has a strong relationship with Southgate having been part of the process that made him England manager back in 2016.

Publicly the Man United board are still backing Ten Hag however, with new CEO Omar Berrada stating he has the board's full support when speaking before the defeat to Liverpool last month.

The Reds travel to the south-coast to take on Southampton on Saturday afternoon, with the hopes of getting their season back on track with a victory against the newly promoted side who have lost every game so far in this campaign.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd tenure by season Season Wins Draws Losses Points League position 2022/23 23 9 9 75 3rd 2023/24 18 6 14 60 8th 2024/25* 1 0 2 3 14th

Related Ten Hag Drops Big Ugarte Update for Man Utd v Southampton Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed his plans for Manuel Ugarte to make his Premier League debut against Southampton this weekend.

Six Ruled Out for Man Utd v Southampton

In a blow to the Old Trafford sides chances of getting back to winning ways, Ten Hag has revealed ahead of the game that he will be without six first-team stars for the trip to St Mary's.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro are yet to feature this season and continue to recover from injuries, while midfielder Mason Mount is also still recovering from a hamstring injury that saw him ruled out of the clash with Liverpool.

There had been hope that Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw would return to contention after dealing with their own hamstring problems that have kept them out since the summer, however Ten Hag has shared during his pre-match press conference that while both players are progressing well they will not be ready to feature this weekend.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 12/9/2024.