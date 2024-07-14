Highlights Spain secured a historic win at Euro 2024 with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, breaking English hearts.

Cole Palmer thought he had taken the game to extra time with his equaliser, but Oyarzabal's tap-in clinched victory for Spain.

Marc Cucurella had a standout game, keeping Bukayo Saka at bay while also providing the vital assist for Spain's late winner.

Spain stopped football from coming home on Sunday night as goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal secured La Roja's record-breaking fourth European Championship at EURO 2024 against England under the starry Berlin night sky.

In the first-half, a cagey affair unfolded, and observers could have been forgiven for mistaking football for chess as defences ruled the roost. Nevertheless, both teams had chances to create something out of nothing, with Phil Foden's off-balance volley into the near-post at the end of the half igniting hope among a stadium filled with English supporters that more was to come after the break.

That clutch-at-straws encouragement came to a quelling blow straight after halftime. Lamine Yamal cruised beyond Luke Shaw for the first time in the night before releasing WIlliams, who would have no trouble finding the back of the net. The Three Lions, looking shell-shocked, almost conceded again shortly after, but survived.

Nonetheless, while the opener came much like a pin to a balloon in England's desperate hopes of claiming the crown that they let slip three years ago, Cole Palmer came off the bench to inject more late drama to the Three Lions's EURO 2024 adventure, scoring the equaliser to take the final all the way down to the wire.

But whereas five-star entertainment had favoured Gareth Southgate's pride in previous games en route to Germany's capital, all their hard work came undone via a late Oyarzabal tap-in.

Match Highlights

Full video highlights will be added once available...

Spain Player Ratings

GK - Unai Simon - 6.5/10

Can't fault the very few times he was called into action. Made a decent save thanks to his brilliant positioning to stop Foden. Couldn't be at fault for the deflected goal.

RB - Dani Carvajal - 7/10

You can tell he's used to finals. Very solid throughout and dealt with England's left side superbly.

CB - Robin Le Normand - 7/10

A really confident ball-playing defender who was essential to how de la Fuente wanted his side to operate. He stepped forward into midfield quite often to help pin England back. Ran his race before being subbed off in the 82nd minute.

CB - Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Despite now playing his football in the middle eastern retirement home of Saudi Arabia, it's clear Laporte is still up to scratch in the big games. England just couldn't find a route to goal for most of the game, and the 30-year-old's presence made up much of that reasoning.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 9/10

Dealing with Saka isn't always easy, but Cucurella made it one hell of a match-up. He, again, proved critics wrong with a sound performance. His coruscating moment came when he assisted the winner, which summed up his tournament.

CM - Rodri - 6.5/10

Manchester City's main man was one of the primary reasons the early stages of the final played out much like a chess match. Excellent defensively, while his commanding presence helped his side in the forward areas, too. Incredibly, he was subbed off at half-time due to injury to give England the advantage.

CAM - Dani Olmo - 7/10

Such is the congestion in the middle of defence for either side, Olmo really struggled to find his rhythm in the first-half, picking up a yellow for his troubles. He improved after the break.

CM - Fabian Ruiz - 8/10

Looked as sharp as ever in midfield. He was elusive in his movement, and his dribbling complemented Spain's intricate flair. One of the tournament's outstanding performers, and that showed again on Sunday night.

RW - Lamine Yamal - 8/10

More of a compliment to Shaw, but yesterday's birthday boy found celebrations in the form of those mazey runs and successful dribbles very hard to come by. In simple terms, he met his match... finally. Well, that was until he turned the game on its head at the start of the second-half, beating Shaw for the first time and notching his competition-high fourth assist. Found much more joy from then on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal's fourth assist at EURO 2024 equalled the record for the most in a single European Championship, which was set in 1980.

ST - Alvaro Morata - 5.5/10

Made one good surge forward in the first 45 minutes, and his hold-up play was alright. But nothing much else to report. Hooked off for eventual goalscorer Oyarzabal in the 68th minute.

LW - Nico Williams - 8.5/10

While the final touches weren't always there early on, Williams was the brightest spark for much of the game - his speed and trickery proved difficult to keep up with for opposition defenders. This was the difference after the break, as he opened the scoring and rose to the occasion.

Sub - Martin Zubimendi - 6.5/10

His biggest compliment is that he made sure Rodri's absence wasn't felt. In essence, he held his own well. Nothing much to note, but still good.

Sub - Mikel Oyarzabal - 8/10

A real livewire who tried to make things happen and got his reward when he tapped in the winner with just minutes remaining. Spain's hero and a phenomenal super-sub.

Sub - Nacho - 6/10

Looked solid after coming on, but didn't have much time to make an impact.

Sub - Mikel Merino - N/A

Not on long enough to impact the game.

England Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 7.5/10

Didn't need to do much in the first period, but his leadership was felt as he kept his defenders in line. He can't necessarily be faulted for the goal. Made a perfect reflex save to keep Yamal out. Did so again with nine minutes left on the clock.

RWB - Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Not bad, but not great. Struggled to get past Cucurella, but who could blame him? He did improve as legs tired around him.

CB - Kyle Walker - 5.5/10

Won all of his aerial and ground duels in the first-half, crowning a really positive display with a good pass success rate, too. Again, another player who looked a bit more like himself. Was there something in the air in Berlin? Whatever it was, it clearly dissipated during the 15-minute break, with Walker costing England a goal before being out of position for another strike shortly after. Shell-shocked.

CB - John Stones - 6.5/10

Produced a crucial tackle to halt one of Williams' attacks, which was almost worthy of a celebration itself. He took on the role Le Normand did for Spain but took it to a new level. His surges forward was synonymous with his success at club level. Vintage Stones.

CB - Marc Guehi - 6.5/10

Marc Guehi's rating wrote itself well before kick-off. He's been England's best - and most consistent - performer in Germany, and a steady display against Spain will more than likely increase the volume around his potential exit route out of Crystal Palace this summer. Even though England lost, he stayed as strong as ever.

LWB - Luke Shaw - 7/10

His start had a lot of clamour - and for good reason. He defended Lamine Yamal superbly early on, taking a no-nonsense approach on the teenager. Bright and alert, it was so, so good to have him back as he won all of his duels early into proceedings and was a threat going forward, too! Undone by a bit of brilliance for the first goal.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 5.5/10

He's been a sensation since starting ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher. However, a lot of England's play missed the midfield blueprint, and because of this, his display against Spain proved he could not hold a candle to the Ruiz and Rodri's of this world just yet. Came off at the 70th-minute mark.

CM - Declan Rice - 5.5/10

Decent when England's backs were against the wall, but he didn't do much to weather the storm in the centre of the pitch, with Spain controlling that area. Let Spain run right past him for the opener, and he was lucky not to be at fault for a second goal straight after.

CAM - Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Took it upon himself to push the Three Lions forward, and he helped his side's left flank flourish without anything to show for it in the first-half. He got the assist for Palmer's equaliser.

CAM - Phil Foden - 6/10

Made an error to gift Yamal a foray forward, which was dealt with well by Guehi to spare his blushes. He almost opened the scoring in added time of the first period, but his volley was from a difficult angle. Was relatively quiet besides that.

ST - Harry Kane - 4/10

Picked up the first yellow card of the game after 30 minutes, in which he touched the ball just four times in the first half hour. Failed to grow into the game, before being subbed off first in the 60th minute.

Sub - Ollie Watkins - 6/10

His runs in behind the defence were refreshing. But, apart from that, he didn't do an awful lot as England struggled

Sub - Cole Palmer - 7.5/10

Scored from the bench... talk about impact. What. a. strike.

Sub - Ivan Toney - N/A

Not on long enough to make an impact.

Player of the Match - Marc Cucurella

Sensational all tournament. He's proved so many critics wrong, and assisting the winner is just one of many great moments for him throughout the final. Perhaps Cucurella's biggest achievement was keeping Bukayo Saka muzzled, who had been scintillating otherwise for England.

Chelsea fans, though devastated that the Three Lions failed to bring football home, will be boasting a smile that stretches from ear to ear ahead of next season. Their Spanish left-back is going to feel like a new signing under Enzo Maresca.