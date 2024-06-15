Highlights Spain comfortably defeated Croatia 3-0 in their Euro 2024 opener.

Fabian Ruiz shone in his side's convincing victory, scoring a beautiful solo goal and providing an assist.

Lamine Yamal, just 16, was also very impressive in his European Championship debut.

Spain pulled off a comfortable and professionally worked performance to kick off their Euro 2024 campaign, with goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal suitably dispatching Croatia 3-0.

After a relatively cagey first half, which saw Spain initially dominate possession and keep Croatia at arms length, it was captain Morata who burst in behind the Croatia backline to slide the opener beyond Dominik Livakovic. The goal had come in a period of play wherein Croatia had managed to grow into the game and start to control possession in their own right, but a fine ball from Ruiz found his captain and soon reversed that on the half-hour mark.

Ruiz was at his best once again just a few minutes later, receiving the ball on the edge of the area before drifting through three challenges and flashing a beautiful effort into the bottom right corner, to further reinforce Spain's now-strong position in the contest. Carvajal added a rare goal for himself on the brink of halftime, tapping home from a quality in-swinging ball by teenager Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest player in Euros history in this match.

Croatia thought they had managed to put a dent in the scoreline with ten minutes left, with substitute Bruno Petkovic winning, missing and scoring the rebound of a penalty, but Ivan Perisic, who had pulled the rebound back across for him, was deemed to have encroached, to spoil Croatia's last gasp in a disappointing opening day.

Match Highlights

Spain player ratings

GK - Unai Simon - 6/10

Made a few very strong stops to keep Croatia at arms length throughout. Made a big error under pressure from Majer on Croatia's way to earning a penalty, but made amends when he kept out the resulting spot-kick.

RB - Dani Carvajal - 8/10

Showed a constant, refreshing desire to get forward, and was faced with little trouble by the Croatia flanks. Added his side's third of the game in what was a good showing.

CB - Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

Had little to do, but did it well.

CB - Robin Le Normand - 5/10

See above, but was not quite as composed with his passing as his partner at the back.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 8/10

Got forward on a number of occasions, and was accurate with a lot of his longer balls in the final third. Made a sensational block against Stanisic to preserve the clean sheet in the second half. Combative.

CM - Fabian Ruiz - 9/10

Sent Morata through for the opener before slaloming through a sea of bodies to get one for himself in the first half. Beautiful display of passing on show, that started most of Spain's big moments.

CM - Pedri - 8/10

Was a joy to watch with his combative midfield spirit and intrinsic passing.

CM - Rodri - 7/10

Your typical Rodri showing. Kept the midfield ticking over to allow Pedri and Ruiz to get up and flourish. So, so good at what he does. Did give away a penalty towards the end, however.

LW - Nico Williams - 7/10

Displayed so much energy and threat with his pace, power and trickery, and was a constant thorn in the Croatia side.

RW - Lamine Yamal - 8/10

The youngest player in the history of the Euros made good on his new record after a slow start. Whipped in a delightful ball for Carvajal to mark the occasion with an assist, and almost scored a famous goal.

ST - Alvaro Morata - 7/10

Picked up the game's opening effort after sliding a nice finish beyond Simon. Constantly showed his threat and physicality at the spearhead. Withdrawn through injury around an hour in.

Sub - Mikel Oyarzabal - 5/10

Didn't get on the ball as much as he would have hoped after coming on.

Sub - Mikel Merino - N/A

Didn't have enough time to impact the game.

Sub - Dani Olmo - N/A

Didn't have enough time to impact the game.

Croatia Player Ratings

GK - Dominik Lovakovic - 4/10

Was kept plenty busy by the Spanish attack, and could do little about it. Did make a great stop to deny Yamal a history-making goal.

RB - Josip Stanisic - 4/10

Found little joy in defense against Nico Williams, but was accurate with the few crosses he managed to put in.

CB - Josip Sutalo - 5/10

Stepped out of defense on a few occasion very nicely with the ball, but was absent for some of Spain's bigger attacking moments.

CB - Marin Pongracic - 3/10

Guilt of leaving huge space in behind for Morata to exploit for 1-0, and was bypassed far too easily by Ruiz for 2-0.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 4/10

Kept leaving acres of space for Yamal to attack into, stepping inside in defense but wide in attack, which Spain exploited well.

CM - Luka Modric - 6/10

Was accurate and pragmatic enough with his passing, but could do little to influence the scoreline.

CM - Marcelo Brozovic - 5/10

Was guilty of giving the ball away far more times than he would have hoped for.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

One of Croatia's only bright sparks. Burst forward numerous times with his vintage dribbling ability, and made some big chances.

RW - Lovro Majer - 5/10

Missed a huge opportunity to halve the deficit at 2-0, blasting a Simon-pushed rebound straight into the side netting with the chance begging. Won a number of fouls.

LW - Andrej Kramaric - 3/10

Did very little to influence proceedings, and was pocketed for large parts of the game by an imperious Carvajal. Added little more when shifted in as striker.

ST - Ante Budimir - 4/10

Made some good runs, but that was about it. Had little service from Majer nor Kramaric. Was hooked in favor of Ivan Perisic.

Sub - Ivan Perisic - 5/10

Came on to play out on the left in place of Kramaric, and pulled off a smart assist from the penalty rebound to get Croatia on the board. Until it was deemed as encroachment and withdrawn.

Sub - Mario Pasalic - 6/10

Took over the dribbling reigns nicely enough from Kovacic, but could do little to change the game.

Sub - Luka Sucic - 6/10

Won most of his duels and completed most of his passes when introduced for the final 25. A fair showing for the young man.

Sub - Bruno Petkovic - 7/10

Won his side a penalty, missed it, scored the rebound, and had it taken away from him within five minutes of coming on. Added the strength and threat the attack was in need of.

Man of the Match: Fabian Ruiz

The PSG man was at his creative and attacking best in a comfortable day at the office for Spain, adding their second with a beautiful solo attempt and sliding Morata in behind beforehand to open the days deadlock.

Was highly accurate with his passing and always had his next move telegrammed amidst a beautifully balanced Spain midfield three.