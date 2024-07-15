Highlights Spain defeated England 2-1 to win Euro 2024 on Sunday night.

17-year-old Lamine Yamal was pivotal to La Roja, but broke German labour laws after the game, according to reports.

The teenager had a 11pm curfew, but participated in a TV interview following the win.

Spain and Lamine Yamal broke an unusual German law following the country's historic 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 final, according to reports. Luis de la Fuente's side became the first nation to win the championship on four occasions thanks to goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Wonderkid Yamal had been a key player for La Roja throughout the tournament, starting all but one of their seven games and he continuously tormented the English backline on Sunday night. However, the nature of the celebrations after the full-time whistle means that Spain are now at risk of a hefty fine for breaking a specific law relating to the teenager.

Yamal Banned From 'Working' Past 11pm

The wonderkid was interviewed after the cut-off time

There was some speculation prior to the game that the Barcelona starlet wouldn't be allowed to continue playing if the game went into extra-time because of a law in the host nation which states that anyone under the age of 18 cannot continue 'working activities' past 8pm. Given the unique circumstances, and the fact that Sunday's final kicked off at 9pm local time, Yamal was handed special dispensation by lawmakers, but the curfew was only lifted until 11pm.

Had the game went into extra-time, Yamal would have had to be substituted as he would've violated the rule had he played all 120 minutes. Even with proceedings finishing within 90 minutes and the 17-year-old's substitution in the 89th minute, it appears the teenage sensation may still have wound up in trouble. Just because the action on the pitch finished, doesn't mean that the aforementioned 'working activities' stopped too. Based on the law, according to a report from BILD, Yamal should also have been banned from making any media appearances once the clock struck 11.

Yet, he and his opposite winger Williams were both pulled to speak to French outlet beIN SPORTS after the curfew, as the rest of the squad continued to party into the night on the pitch. As was the case in the pre-match discussions surrounding Yamal, the Spanish FA are now at risk of being slapped with a €30,000 (£25,390) fine for the wrongdoing, but they won't receive any sporting punishment.

Lamine Yamal's Euro 2024

The youngster won team and individual awards this summer

It was a breakthrough tournament for Yamal, who became the youngest ever player to feature in a European Championship fixture when Spain opened their tournament against Croatia. Starting on the right-hand side, the world-class prospect formed a third of what was a formidable front three which also included Williams and captain Alvaro Morata.

As the summer wore on, Yamal's influence on the pitch grew as the player's confidence did. Not that he was ever lacking any. In total, the future of Spanish football grabbed four assists and scored once, a beauty in the semi-final against France, to make him the youngest ever goalscorer at the Euros.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yamal is the youngest player to feature in the final of a Euro or a World Cup (17 years, 1 day).

His final contribution came during the final, as he caught a sleeping England off guard to set up the opener in the final. He was also denied by two fabulous Jordan Pickford stops, but that didn't prevent the winner of the Young Player of the Tournament from getting his hands on the Henri Delaunay Cup.