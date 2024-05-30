Highlights The three-time European champions reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 but were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in the round of 16.

Former youth team coach Luis de la Fuente led the senior side to the UEFA Nations League title last year.

Spain will face Italy, Croatia and Albania in what is being called the 'Group of Death'.

Spain enter Euro 2024 with a lack of anticipation surrounding them. The past few major international tournaments have been a constant disappointment, but a new generation of players could provide some joy for the team.

La Roja crashed out of the 2022 World Cup at the round of 16 stage after a 3-0 loss to Morocco, and they were eliminated from Euro 2020 by Italy in the final four. But since Luis de la Fuente was promoted from the under-23 team, Spain have experienced a slight resurgence, and under his management, they achieved victory in the 2023 UEFA Nations League.

De la Fuente will lead a squad that has a strong balance between youth and experience. A large chunk of the team's talent hails from the Basque Country and De la Fuente is very familiar with a number of his players as he has managed them at the different youth levels of Spanish international football.

Euro 2024 Group​​​​​

This is Euro 2024's 'Group of Death'. While Spain have avoided other top seeds such as Portugal, Germany and France, they have been drawn into a group featuring Italy and Croatia. Albania complete a trifecta of Adriatic adversaries.

This is the second time that Spain, Italy and Croatia have been drawn into a group together, as the three nations played each other at Euro 2012, with Ireland being the fourth team in the group in that edition. Spain has also played against Croatia at every edition of the Euros since 2012, and they have played Italy at every edition of the Euros since 2008.

The fierce international rivalry between Spain and Italy is a storied one. The two Mediterranean foes have played each other 36 times, with six of those coming at the Euros. They famously faced off in the final of Euro 2012, where Spain ran out 4-0 winners. Italy got their revenge in the knockout stage of 2016 and 2020.

Spain's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Spain Wins Draws Spain Losses Croatia 10 6 1 3 Italy 36 14 12 10 Albania 8 8 0 0

Croatia and Spain's games against each other have been nothing short of dramatic since their first Euros clash in 2012. Last-minute winners have occurred in every single fixture between the two. The match at Euro 2020 was an absolute classic, as Spain won 5-3 after extra time. Spain will also play Albania, and that could be an incredibly important game should the Group of Death live up to its billing.

Spain open their tournament against Croatia on 15th June at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. This will be the German capital's first game of the tournament as the host nation contest the opening game against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich. They will then travel to the Arena AufSchalke to play Italy on 20th June before completing the group stage four days later against Albania in Dusseldorf.

Spain will be doing a lot of travelling from their base in the German town of Donaueschingen. The five-star luxury resort of Der Oschberghof will be the team's base and this means that they will have to travel 2,280 miles across Germany in nine days. Compared to England, who will only travel 1,342 miles for their games, this is a huge difference and could be a factor in affecting the team's performance.

Spain Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 15th June 17:00 Croatia Olympiastadion, Berlin 20th June 20:00 Italy Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen 24th June 20:00 Albania Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf

Spain Manager

Luis de la Fuente is not a particularly widely known figure outside Spanish football. The Basque manager had a long and moderately successful playing career, winning two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey with Athletic Club in the early 1980s. He then moved into coaching after his playing career, managing numerous Basque sides before moving into Spain's youth setup in 2013.

The former Athletic Club B-team coach has a lot of experience managing younger players after two separate stints with the kids. His time at Alaves, then a third-tier side, initially seemed promising as they started the 2011/12 season strongly, but he was dismissed in October after a poor run which put an end to his time managing club sides.

De la Fuente's move into the Spanish youth setup almost mirrors Gareth Southgate, another strong and dependable defender who struggled in club management before taking his skills to the international youth setup. Spain won the 2015 under-19 Euros, the under-21 Euros in 2019 and were silver medalists at the 2020 Olympics under De la Fuente's tutelage.

Senior stars such as Mikel Merino and Unai Simon were present in all three teams, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo also featuring. This existing familiarity is something that Spain has seen benefitting a team like England, who brought many players managed by Southgate in the youth teams into the senior side.

International Managerial Career Team From To Games Wins Draws Losses Best Achievement Spain U19 5 May 2013 24 July 2018 46 31 6 9 2015 U19 Euros - Winners Spain U21 24 July 2018 8 December 2022 42 34 4 4 2019 U21 Euros - Winners Spain U23 1 June 2021 7 August 2021 7 3 3 1 2020 Olympics - Silver Medalists Spain 8 December 2022 Present 12 8 2 2 N/A

Provisional Squad

Unlike his predecessor Luis Enrique, who announced Spain squads while cycling on winding roads, De la Fuente remained stationary when delivering a provisional roster of 29 players. Three names will have to be cut from a squad which includes two individuals under the age of 18 before the deadline of 7th June.

Goalkeepers

Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

David Raya (Arsenal)

Unai Simon (Athletic Club)

Defenders

Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr)

Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Dani Vivian (Athletic Club)

Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid)

Marc Cucarella (Chelsea)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Midfielders

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Aleix Garcia (Girona)

Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Forwards

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Joselu (Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Players to Watch

Nico Williams may play a large role in Spain's fortunes this summer as his creativity, game intelligence and dazzling speed could be used to unlock opposition defences. The Athletic Club winger has increasingly become a part of de la Fuente's plans and provides immense creativity as the winger recorded 17 assists in all competitions this season.

Rodri has been ever-present for De la Fuente, and he will be a key player for Spain this summer. He anchors their midfield and keeps the ball moving while also breaking up opposition play. One of the best midfielders in the world serves as the link between defence and attack, but he could also chip in with a goal or two himself, as he has shown a willingness to shoot more often in recent seasons for Manchester City.

Joselu has a feel-good story that should warm the hearts of any football fan. The 34-year-old has become a key forward for Real Madrid this season after performing well for Espanyol and Alaves over several years. Stoke City fans fondly remember his brief time in red and white and will likely be cheering him on this summer should he play for Spain. He could be the starting option for La Roja and he has five goals in 10 appearances so far for the Spanish national team.

Formation and Tactics

De la Fuente has had time to implement his tactical views on his team in competitive fixtures and in friendlies. Initially, build-up play was evidently not as important to De la Fuente as it was to his predecessor, Luis Enrique. Central defenders such as Mario Hermoso or Pau Torres were left out in favour of players who were physically imposing at the back, but the selections of Aymeric Laporte, Daniel Vivian, Pau Cubarsi, Robin Le Normand and Nacho Fernandez suggest that De la Fuente has adjusted his tactics as those players are all fairly comfortable playing the ball out from the back.

Under De la Fuente, Spain have used both the 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations. The 4-3-3 has become more common after their victory in the UEFA Nations League, but the selection of Mikel Merino shows that Spain could be planning to deploy a double pivot in midfield, perhaps to combat elite opposition. Spain also cross the ball from wider areas more as their two main strikers, Alvaro Morata and Joselu, both thrive from this kind of support. Players such as Williams, Oyarzabal, and Barcelona's prodigious teenager Lamine Yamal might be heavily relied upon to create from wide areas.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Rodri, Merino; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.

Euro 2024 Kit

The latest Spain kit is very recognisable as it uses the deep red that has become synonymous with the nation. Yellow accents and Adidas features break up the red in reference to the Spanish national flag. The away kit is not the typical blue or white that we usually see, instead it is a pale yellow/green with turquoise and red accents that, according to Adidas, represents a bustling Spanish beach in the summer. This is in line with Adidas' aim to create kits that are meant to express "the excitement and hope that players and fans share before and during a major tournament".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spain are the only country to win consecutive European Championships, claiming the title in 2008 and 2012.

How to Buy Tickets

Several rounds of ticket purchasing windows have already opened and closed. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May 2024 with a lottery. Those who still want to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available.

There will be another window of availability to secure seats in the knockout stage of the competition. Spain have made it beyond the group stage at six of the last seven European Championships, only stumbling over the first hurdle in 2004 when they lost out to eventual winners Greece.

How to Watch Spain on TV and Live Stream

UK viewers who won't be making the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV will divide the 51 games at the tournament between themselves. Spain's opening two games will be shown on ITV, whereas the final game of the group stage against Albania will be shown on the BBC.

Fox Sports and FuboTV have secured the tournament's rights for English-speaking audiences in the US and TelevisaUnivision will broadcast the competition to the nation's Spanish-speaking viewers. Unlike the 2022 World Cup, the entire summer of sport will be available on Spain's state-owned RTVE.

How to Watch Spain at Euro 2024 on TV and Live Stream in the UK Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 15th June 2024 17:00 Spain vs Croatia ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 20th June 2024 20:00 Spain vs Italy ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 24th June 2024 20:00 Albania vs Spain BBC (to be confirmed), BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 30th May 2024.