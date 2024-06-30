Highlights Spain come back from 1-0 down to win 4-1 against Georgia.

Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, Rodri and Dani Olmo all score for Spain.

Georgia's goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, puts up a strong performance.

Spain survived an early scare from plucky Georgia on Sunday night, fighting back from 1-0 down to ring out as eventual 4-1 victors and securing their spot in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

The game got off to the start that everyone expected, with Spain dominating possession and making several chances early on. However, it would be the perennial underdogs of Georgia who took another shocking lead, with a quick Georges Mikautadze-led break giving Georgia the chance to launch a cross into the box, and Robin le Normand inadvertently turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to give the lesser-favoured side the lead.

Spain would keep going and going, however, and finally got their leveller through, of course, Rodri. The Manchester City man sent a spinning, trademark effort fizzing into the bottom right corner to bypass a flailing Mamardashvili, who had been superb and kept out several big Spain chances.

In the second half, Spain would find their ascendancy. 16-year-old Lamine Yamal won his side a free-kick on the edge of the area, which he confidently whipped to the top corner only for Mamardashvili to pull off another stunning save. Spain recycled back out to the teenager out on the right, before the Barcelona prodigy placed a brilliant ball to the back stick, where Fabian Ruiz would head home his second of the tournament, and Spain's second of the night, to place them into the driving seat.

There would be time for more Spanish joy, as another hopeful Georgian counter left Nico Williams with plenty of room to be found by Ruiz, before the Bilbao man raced past a challenge and blasted a third for Spain into the top corner.

The day was still yet to be done for a Spain side firmly on the up, who secured a fourth finish through substitute Dani Olmo - the wanted RB Leipzig midfielder - who collected superbly on the edge of the area before sliding a delightful finish home.

Spain Player Ratings

GK - Unai Simon - 5/10

Wasn't tested often, but was very accurate with his distribution.

RB - Dani Carvajal - 7/10

Showed his class going forward, but was beaten once or twice on the counter.

CB - Robin Le Normand - 6/10

Rating hurt by an own-goal from Georgia's first attack. Dealt well with a lot of what Georgia could provide otherwise.

CB - Aymeric Laporte - 9/10

Calm on the ball and imperious in resistance to most attacks Georgia could muster.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 8/10

Added so much to the attack with constant overlapping behaviour to good effect. Denied a stunner by Mamardashvili.

CM - Rodri - 9.5/10

The clutch god. A stinging effort to restore parity at the end of the first half, and kept Spain mulling over superbly and calmly.

CM - Pedri - 9/10

Was crafty, skillful and mercilessly creative. Blends so well with Ruiz and Rodri.

CM - Fabian Ruiz - 10/10

Loves a shot as the more attacking of the three in midfield. Was a constant, agonizing threat, and completed Spain's turnaround with a fine header. Made even better with a sumptuous long ball that allowed Williams to add a third.

LW - Nico Williams - 9/10

Equipped with a terrifying blend of pace, power and skill. Was a consistent sticking point for Georgia and linked up with Cucurella brilliantly. Added Spain's third with some brilliant solo efforts.

RW - Lamine Yamal - 8/10

So incredibly talented and confident for a boy of his age. Constantly looking to make things happen, and delivered a wicked cross to assist Ruiz. Had 7 shots in the game, and could do everything but score the goal that would make him the Euro's youngest ever.

ST - Alvaro Morata - 5/10

Was dealt with effectively by the Georgian defence, who managed to mark him out of the game well, save for a missed chance or two. Hooked on the hour

Sub - Dani Olmo - 8/10

Showed some smart linkup plays and added a delightfully placed fourth.

Sub - Alejandro Grimaldo - 6/10

Took over from where Cucurella

Sub - Mikel Oyarzabal - 7/10

Looked shapr and added a tidy assist for fellow substitute Dani Olmo to wrap up the game.

Sub - Mikel Merino - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Sub - Jesus Navas - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Georgia Player Ratings

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili - 8/10

Maybe the best performing goalkeeper at the Euros this summer. Made save after save until his resolve could be tested no further.

RB - Otar Kakabadze - 6/10

Confident enough going forward, but couldn't deal well with the constant threat of Williams.

CB - Giorgi Gvelesiani - 6/10

Block after block, tackle after tackle, and kept Spain at arms reach for a good long while until he was beaten at the back stick by Ruiz.

CB - Guram Kashia - 7/10

See above. Could do very little about the goals eventually conceded. Excellent showing, all things considered.

CB - Lasha Dvali - 6/10

See above, again, but failed to close Rodri down quick enough before his goal.

LB - Luka Lochosvili - 5/10

Won plenty of his duels, but was largely innacurate with his passing.

CM - Giorgi Chakvetadze - 7/10

Won 100% of his duels in the midfield. Battled and scrapped as Spain grew into the game. Spirited.

CM - Otar Kiteishvili - 7/10

Was playing very well to help repel the Spanish dominance until injury curtailed his game.

CM - Giorgi Kockorashvili - 8/10

Won every single duel he attempted, completed every dribble and every pass too. Was a warrior for the underdogs tonight.

ST - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 8/10

Was a delight to watch on the counter attack as Georgia stood their ground. Got the better of his markers consistently.

ST - Georges Mikautadze - 5/10

Led the counter that saw Georgia take the lead, but was a touch wasteful in some others.

Sub - Sandro Altunashvili - 4/10

Limited to just 11 touches in just under an hour.

Sub - Girogi Tsitaishvili - 4/10

Raced in down the left in his one contribution, but wasted it with a sliced shot.

Sub - Zuriko Davitashvili - 5/10

Looked spirited and won every single header he went for, but otherwise had little impact.

Sub - Budu Zivzivadze - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Sub - Nika Kvekveskiri - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Fabian Ruiz

A second GIVEMESPORT man of the match award for Ruiz, but it could have gone to several brilliant performances for Spain tonight.

Yamal, Williams, Rodri and Laporte were all superb on the day, but Ruiz's constant willingness to get forward, his composure in dictating play alongside Rodir and his goal and assist give the PSG man the accolade for the evening. A world-class display from one of Euro 2024's best performers so far.