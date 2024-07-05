Highlights Germany and Spain played out the most exciting game of Euro 2024 so far, with Luis de la Fuente's men progressing to the semi-finals.

Legendary midfielder Toni Kroos played his final game and the German was given a fitting tribute by the Spanish supporters.

Lamine Yamal broke yet another record as his meteoric rise continues.

Euro 2024 has been full of entertainment along with several twists and turns along the way. Germany's mouth-watering clash against Spain in the quarter-finals always promised to be a huge contest in the international competition.

In a rematch of the Euro 2008 final - in which La Roja emerged victorious - both sides looked to continue their impressive runs in the tournament to set up a meeting with either France or Portugal in the semi-final. Spain went into the match having conceded just once in four matches. Meanwhile, the hosts were rampant in their 5-1 opening day success against Scotland, with only Switzerland avoiding defeat against Julian Nagelsmann's team.

Related Spain 2-1 Germany: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Spain knocked out Euro 2024 hosts Germany thanks to a late winner in extra time.

In an energetic game full of drama, Spain thought they'd secured victory with Dani Olmo's low drive past Manuel Neuer at the beginning of the second-half. Germany, however, had other ideas as Nagelsmann's brave attacking substitutions paid off with Florian Wirtz eventually volleying in an equaliser to send the game to extra-time.

After a controversial period of extra-time, Spanish substitute Mikel Merino leapt highest to head home the winner and send the hosts out of the tournament. Below are three moments fans may have missed from the incredible encounter, including the supporters' farewell to Toni Kroos.

Spain Fans Pay Tribute to Kroos

It was the legendary midfielder's final game

Legendary German midfielder Kroos played his final ever game in professional football as his side bowed out of the competition at the last eight stage. After a glistening career with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the 34-year-old was hoping to hang up his boots with one final piece of silverware in his trophy cabinet.

However, it wasn't to be as Die Mannschaft were unable to break down a resolute and stubborn Spanish backline. Kroos was magnificent throughout the competition, but this is further proof that football doesn't always produce fairytale, as the technician's career comes to an end in heartbreak. The holding midfielder spent most of his playing days in the Spanish capital and the Spain fans gave him a touching send-off at full-time. Watch the video below:

Gary Neville's Viral Tweet

He was clearly enjoying the action

Gary Neville is known for letting his emotions do the talking at times and the ex-England defender didn't let the Euro 2024 quarter-finals be any exception. Taking to social media, the pundit made his delight at the decision not to award Germany a penalty in the second half of extra-time.

Neville, along with every neutral supporter watching on, was thoroughly enjoying the action between the two international heavyweights, and he was quick to post on X: "Thank you for not being handball!" This came just moments after there were huge calls for Anthony Taylor to point to the spot when a Jamal Musiala effort appeared to strike the hand of Marc Cucurella inside the area. View his post below:

Lamine Yamal Breaks Record

His creativity was on full display

One of Spain's brightest attacking threats in the competition has been Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old became the first teenager to create more than 12 chances at a single European Championship tournament.

He was heavily involved in everything good the Spanish side did going forward against the Germans. Yamal has proven to be one of the best young players on the planet, and he continued to showcase his wonderful playmaking ability on the biggest international stage with his pass to Dani Olmo for Spain's opener. Comparisons to Lionel Messi may be extremely premature, but Barca and Spain look to have a left-footed magician on their hands for the next 15+ years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player has provided more assists at Euro 2024 than Spain's Lamine Yamal (3).