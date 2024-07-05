Highlights Spain defeated Germany 2-1 in a dramatic Euro match with a last-minute winner.

Both teams showcased strong performances, but Spain's Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino secured the win.

Spain's Unai Simon and Germany's Joshua Kimmich received high player ratings for their impressive performances.

A titanic clash between the two best countries in Euros history went away from tournament hosts Germany, as an action-packed game full of drama saw Mikel Merino score a dramatic winner with 70 seconds left on the clock to secure a 2-1 victory for Spain.

Neither side seemed able to break away from one another in the first 45 minutes, with a succession of yellow cards coming each teams way after a mutltitude of fouls. Kai Havertz saw a decent chance saved well by Unai Simon after getting the better of Le Normand, but otherwise there was nothing to decipher a favourite between the two sides going in at half-time.

The second half did find an opener, and in quick fashion. A quick break from Spain saw Alvaro Morata release Lemine Yamal down the right-hand side, before the youngster slid a pass beyond Raum onto the very edge of the area for substitute Dani Olmo to wrap an effort home.

The game continued to eb and flow in the same way, with Max Mittelstadt, on as a sub, finding his way into the book as well. Unai Simon pulled off a great stop to deny Robert Andrich from distance, whereas Germany continued to try and break quickly to recover the game.

As the game entered it's dying moments, Germany pushed and pushed, and they got their leveller through Wirtz, who smashed an equaliser home following a Mittelstadt cross that was headed his way brilliantly by Joshua Kimmich. The goal sparked pandemonium amongst the German faithful, and the host's game was not done yet.

As penalties appeared to be the foregone conclusion, it became Spain's turn to hit back with a dramatic late winner as Olmo turned provider, placing a wonderful ball into the centre to find the head of Mikel Merino, a fellow substitute, to wrap up a dramatic win in a game that did not disappoint.

Match Highlights

Spain Player Ratings

GK - Unai Simon - 8/10

Made a few very smart saves and was accurate with his distribution. A small worry came his way after giving the ball away, but Havertz didn't punish him.

RB - Dani Carvajal - 4/10

A strong day on the defensive flank for Carvajal. Won the majority of his ground duels and looked sharp when stepping up. Rating hit by a red card with the game's very last action of the day, taking one for his team but now missing the semi-final.

CB - Robin Le Normand - 5/10

Received a booking, and was hooked at the break for Nacho. Made a few clearances, but was bullied by Havertz in one of Germany's bigger chances.

CB - Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Was confident to step out of the defence on several occasions, and made a few important tackles as Germany began to threaten.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Offered a great partnership down the left flank with Williams up ahead of him. Made several nice linking passes and was a strong performer when stepping up.

CM - Pedri - N/A

Sadly withdrawn very early through injury.

CM - Rodri - 8/10

Won almost every duel he faced in a midfield warzone and was accurate with nearly every single pass. The glue.

CM - Fabian Ruiz - 8/10

Another great performance by Ruiz, who is having an excellent tournament. Linked up brilliantly with his passes and was a constant threat that was not afraid of a shot at goal.

LW - Nico Williams - 7/10

A constant thorn in the German side. Got the better of Rudiger once or twice and led several charges excellently.

RW - Lamine Yamal - 7/10

Yet another assist for this special talent. Nice ball across to find Olmo, and was refreshingly forward-thinking, enjoying a wonderful duel with David Raum.

ST - Alvaro Morata - 7/10

Lively in the attack and had a couple of decent attempts. Produced some lovely play to find Yamal down the flank before he assisted Olmo's opener.

Sub - Dani Olmo - 9/10

The deadlock breaker after being thrown on to replace the injured Pedri. Swept home early in the second half to give Spain the lead with his second goal of the knockouts and assisted the dramatic winner with a late cross for Merino.

Sub - Nacho Fernandez - 7/10

Kept his composure upon his swift return to the side and made some key interventions as Germany piled the pressure on.

Sub - Ferran Torres - 6/10

Didn't have as much of an impact as he would have hoped, but did provide some important energy toward the end.

Sub - Mikel Merino - 8/10

Added a necessary dose of calm to Spain and was the hero of the day with just 70 seconds remaining to steer home a winning header.

Sub - Mikel Oyarzabal - 6/10

Almost got Spain back ahead with a stunner in extra time. Looked lively from the bench.

Sub - Joselu - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Germany Player Ratings

GK - Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Made several good saves and was helpless for both Olmo and Merino's finishes.

RB - Joshua Kimmich - 9/10

Excellent performance, result aside. Won duel after duel and worked incredibly hard to keep his side in it. Pulled off an intelligent header back across to allow Wirtz to level.

CB - Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Didn't have his best day dealing with Nico Williams, especially after his booking. Improved a lot to help Germany stay in the game towards the end and was involved in the buildup to the equaliser from Wirtz.

CB - Jonathan Tah - 6/10

Defended well for the most part, but was hooked in favour of Muller as Germany chased a goal.

LB - David Raum - 6/10

Had an intriguing clash against Lamine Yamal, but little else. Hooked in favour of Mittelstadt to good effect.

CM - Toni Kroos - 7/10

Excellent range of passing on display as always, but was bypassed on the back foot once or twice by Spain. Involved in the build-up for the equaliser with some smart lay-offs and grew into the games latest stages well. What a career he has had, as today was the final game of his professional career with this loss. An icon of this generation of players.

CM - Emre Can - 6/10

Made several defensive recoveries and kept things ticking over calmly. Was withdrawn at half-time in favour of Robert Andrich.

AM - Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Won a lot of his duels and was accurate with all of his passes. Couldn't gain much control.

LW - Jamal Musiala - 6/10

Not his brightest day at the office initially, with Carvajal doing well to dim his spark. One or two nice runs forward, and improved towards the end as Germany smelt a dramatic winner.

RW - Leroy Sane - 4/10

Limited to only a handful of touches before being withdrawn at half-time.

ST - Kai Havertz - 6/10

Looked lively throughout. Was gifted a chance to lob Simon after a rare error by the keeper, but put it over the bar.

Sub - Florian Wirtz - 8/10

Looked sharp and was always looking to get forward and create big chances, which he did a few times. Rescued Germany with an exit looming with a spiked finish to restore parity.

Sub - Robert Andrich - 6/10

Came on and immediately lost Olmo before he scored. Otherwise, added plenty of grit, and almost a goal to Germany's game.

Sub - Max Mittelstadt - 7/10

Worked hard to try and overturn the score to little effect. Put up an excellent cross to find Kimmich to assist Wirtz's leveller.

Sub - Niclas Fullkrug - 7/10

Added the physicality and pace that Germany needed to stretch the Spanish defence and almost grabbed a late leveller.

Sub - Thomas Muller - 5/10

Almost got a winner at the end of regular time, but sent his header wide.

Sub - Waldemar Anton - 5/10

Came on to shore Germany up a bit, and did that well.

Man of the Match - Dani Olmo

This very well could have gone the way of Joshua Kimmich, who was exceptional on the day, but the RB Leipzig man was the hero of Spain's story on the day, with his finish at the start of the second half opening the scoring for the game, and his sumptuous cross at the game's last breath found the assist to secure progression for Spain.

It was a truly box office game, and Dani Olmo provided the theatrics to get Spain through. Spanish fans might have been concerned when Pedri was withdrawn because of an injury, but his replacement was more than up to the task of guiding his team through the game.