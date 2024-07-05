Highlights Pedri has been ruled out for the remainder of Euro 2024 after suffering a nasty injury against Germany.

The midfielder collided with Toni Kroos early in the game and had to be substituted.

Pedri has started in four out of five fixtures for Spain at Euro 2024 and will be a big miss in the semi-final.

Spanish international Pedri has been ruled out for the remainder of Euro 2024, the Spanish FA have confirmed. The Barcelona midfielder has been a mainstay of Luis De La Fuente's squad this summer, starting in four out of five of La Roja's fixtures.

The 21-year-old was substituted within the first ten minutes of his side's quarter-final win over the hosts Germany, with goalscorer Dani Olmo replacing him. With fitness issues plaguing Pedri throughout his young career, the injury bug has struck again, with the wonderkid set to not play any further part in the competition.

Pedri Suffers Knee Injury

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shared the news from the Spanish FA, which read:

"Spanish federation confirm Pedri suffers an internal lateral sprain to his left-knee. His Euros are over, more tests will follow."

Pedri has suffered from an injury-laden career despite his young age. However, this is the first time he has been impacted by any sort of knee injury. The sprain occurred following a collision with Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos.

The Spaniard was seen leaving the pitch in tears, but was able to walk of his own accord along with some assistance from teammates and staff. Following the victory, his replacement Olmo dedicated the game to Pedri, saying:

"This victory is for Pedri, let's hope it's just a blow because he is a very important player for us."

Spain Beat Germany at Euro 2024

The hosts have been eliminated

It is the end of the road for Julian Nagelsmann's side as Mikel Merino scored a 119th winner to send Spain through to the semi-final of Euro 2024.

The 2010 world champions took the advantage through substitute Olmo after he smartly tucked away a cut back from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. It appeared as though that would be all it would take for the game to be over, but a late German onslaught saw Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz turn home an equaliser after some good recovery work by Joshua Kimmich.

The game threatened to peter out as penalties appeared inevitable. That was until Real Sociedad's Merino hung in mid-air and was able to wrong foot Manuel Neuer and head his side into the last four. Defeat for Germany not only means elimination from the competition, but it also brings an end to Toni Kroos' career after the 34-year-old announced he would step away from the game after the summer.