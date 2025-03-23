Spain progressed to the Nations League semi-finals with a 3-3 (5-5 aggregate, 4-3 penalty shoot-out) win over the Netherlands in Valencia on Sunday evening, with goals galore on the eastern coast - as a Liverpool duo faltered somewhat on the night, whilst a Manchester United target made his availability known by having a dazzling game.

The game started rapidly when Mikel Oyarzabal was felled by Jan Paul van Hecke in the area, and the Real Sociedad forward fired home from the spot to put Spain into the lead.. It was all Spain from there; Nico Williams was twice prevented by Bart Verbruggen, and although Tijani Reijnders had a long-range effort thwarted by Spain stopper Unai Simon, they didn't look like offering much.

That wasn't the case after half-time. Robin Le Normand was adjudged to have brought Memphis Depay down moments after the restart, and the ex-Manchester United man lashed home to level. He was kept out by Simon minutes later, whilst Verbruggen was Williams' foe again with another smart save. But the winger got his revenge shortly after via a superb assist for Oyarzabal, who grabbed his second with a header despite an initial Verbruggen save.

Debutant and Aston Villa star Ian Maatsen didn't read the script though, as he lashed home to level at the Estadio Mestalla - sending the game to extra time. Lamine Yamal had been relatively quiet, but he left his mark with a superb chop and curled finish - but after the extra-time interval, substitute Xavi Simons left his stamp on the game after Simon brought him down, dusting himself off to equalise for the third time, sending the game to penalties.

Donyell Malen was the villain, missing his spot-kick after two hours of enthralling football to allow Pedri to smash home the winner in sudden death - and it's Spain who are into the semi-finals on a busy night at the Mestalla.

Spain Statistics Netherlands 10 Shots on target 8 4 Shots off target 4 51 Possession (%) 49 2 Yellow cards 1 14 Fouls 12 4 Corners 2

