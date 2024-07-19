Highlights UEFA may impose a two-match ban on Rodri and Alvaro Morata for controversial comments about Gibraltar.

Rodri made a political reference whilst encouraging supporters to sing a chant about the British colony.

The ban could be similar to Merih Demiral's after he was punished for a similar offence during Euro 2024.

Spain stars Rodri and Alvaro Morata could be set to face a two-match ban from UEFA following comments they made about Gibraltar during their Euro 2024 trophy parade. The Spaniards celebrated their record fourth European Championship win after defeating England 2-1 thanks to goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

During the party in the Spanish capital, the Manchester City star and Player of the Tournament took hold of the microphone to lead fans in a chant regarding Gibraltar's status as an English colony, with captain Morata also joining in. Now, following a complaint by the Gibraltar FA to Europe's governing body, it appears as though the two players at the centre of the controversy could be hit with a suspension.

Rodri and Morata Set For Ban

UEFA are conducting an investigation into the incident

According to a report from Marca, it is believed that the pair could be given a two-match ban from UEFA following the conclusion of their investigation. This is based on that being the exact sanction given to Turkey's Merih Demiral after using a political gesture to celebrate his second goal in his side's 2-1 win over Austria in their Euro 2024 round of 16 tie. The former Juventus defender broke multiple UEFA laws with his celebration, including violating the basic rules of decent conduct, using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

Related Why UEFA Banned Merih Demiral at Euro 2024 But Not Jude Bellingham Bellingham was handed a fine and a suspended ban, but Demiral could miss the rest of Euro 2024.

Rodri and Morata's comments followed a similar sentiment, with the former chanting 'Gibraltar is Spanish,' poking fun at both the colony and the team he had just defeated in the Euro 2024 final, England, as 'the rock' is a British-owned territory. When his teammate reminded him that he played his club football in England, Rodri replied saying that he didn't care.

The Gibraltar FA condemned the comments, stating they have no place in football and confirming their intentions to lodge a complaint to UEFA.

UEFA Release Statement On Rodri's Chant

A decision is yet to be made

As the players anxiously await their fate, UEFA have confirmed that they are looking into the matter. They released a statement, saying:

"A Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations by the players Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante and Alvaro Morata in the context of conduct that occurred during the public presentation of the Uefa Euro 2024 trophy in Madrid on 15 July 2024. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

The controversial comments have extended outside of football, with the Gibraltar chief minister condemning the players too, claiming:

"Mixing a sporting victory and the chant that glorifies the dictatorial politics of a mass murderer like Franco and his fascist regime's attempt to usurp a neighbouring territory, that is also a UEFA nation, is worse than disgusting. This cannot stand unchallenged."

As of yet, neither player has responded to the criticism they have faced, opting to take the silent approach.