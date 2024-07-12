Highlights Spain and England will face off in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14th, 2024.

England displays resilience while Spain excels in attacking metrics.

Prediction favors England to win the tournament by a small margin.

After a month-long spectacle of sport that has seemed to come to it's end before we've had time to process it's beginning, Euro 2024 has been left with its last two standing teams, Spain and England. After a dramatic last-gasp winner over the Netherlands by Ollie Watkins, a much-improved England side will be full of confidence that this time, just maybe, football can finally come home.

Spain, on the other hand, high on momentum having won every game so far this tournament, will be heading into the last clash on Sunday as the favourites, seeking their fourth Euro trophy that will see them out in front on the all-time winners list ahead of Germany, who they bested in the quarter-finals before defeating France.

With the dust far from settled and with 22 other teams left lying in the wake, this is GIVEMESPORT's preview and predictions ahead of the 2024 European Championship final.

Spain vs England Match Information Where Olympiastadion When 14/7/24 Time 20:00 GMT Location Berlin, Germany TV BBC, ITV (UK)

Spain vs England Stats and Information

Spain are favourites, but England believe again

Three years on from the Wembley heartbreak, England are reinvigorated and full of optimism once again. Though that spirit was tested as Gianluigi Donnarumma diverted away Bukayo Saka's penalty in London in 2021, handing Italy the continental crown, it will never truly fade as long as Gareth Southgate's side remain in the tournament.

England have shown a remarkable amount of resolve at Euro 2024. First, in the round of 16, as Jude Bellingham bicycle kicked an injury-time equaliser against Slovakia, before Harry Kane secured progression in extra-time. Then in the last eight, Breel Embolo stabbed home a 75th-minute goal for Switzerland, before a stunner from Saka helped drag the game to a penalty shootout, where Jordan Pickford was the hero of the day.

Related Netherlands 1-2 England: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England are through to the final of EURO 2024 thanks to a late winner from Ollie Watkins.

Then finally, in the semi-finals, Xavi Simons blasted his strike into the top-left corner after just seven minutes in Dortmund. Captain Kane then notched his third goal of the tournament from the spot before Watkins popped up with a glorious finish with 89:59 on the clock to win it late.

England may have had a bit of luck along the way, but the Three Lions also lead Spain in tackles, interceptions and clearances per match. Perhaps showcasing Spain's proficiency at ball retention, but also displaying England's resilience.

When looking at Spain, tactical balance and talent have taken them all the way to Berlin. A demolition job of Croatia in their first game set the precedent, and they have gone from strength to strength ever since, winning every single game of the tournament, with only one game heading into extra-time.

Related Spain 2-1 France: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Spain continued their crusade towards the 2024 European Championship title with a superb win over France in Munich.

It's certainly heart-in-mouth reading for the English as they head into the match, and a stern test of their resolve. While England have made more defensive actions, at a higher success rate too, the Spanish lead them in every single attacking metric. They average an extra goal per game. They've scored five more goals. They make 1.7 more big chances a game. If England have been impressive with their defence, then Spain have been sensational in their attack, setting up a mouthwatering showpiece in Berlin.

With the lay of the land set, here are our predictions for what is to come on Sunday.

Spain vs England betting picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match Result

Spain, with their free-flowing attacking structure against England, with their unique blend of individual brilliance and never-say-die attitude. Spain have been down this path before, as the joint-highest winners of the Euro's who are looking to break the record and stand alone in the lead, but not with this current crop of players. England, however, are in their second consecutive European final, with 12 members of the current squad having been part of the 26-man team that made it to Wembley in 2021.

It's a very tough one to call. History does show that the team who plays the best football doesn't always tend to win the trophy (Argentina in 2014, Italy 1994, Netherlands 1974 and 1978). So, with that in mind, there's a bold claim that football will finally come home, but if you're leaning towards the favourites, you'll find a similar price there too.

Odds: England to lift the trophy (6/5)

Odds: Spain to lift the trophy (4/6)

Over/Under

Both teams have had some strong statistical scorers over the course of the tournament. As mentioned, England lead Spain for defensive contributions, and will likely do so directly against them on Sunday with the onus being on an attack-minded Spanish side. With that in mind, there are some decent prices to look at.

Prediction: Over 6.5 England goal kicks (4/7, averaging 6.8 p/g at EURO 2024)

Prediction: Over 3 match cards (4/9, Spain average 2.3 p/g, England average 1.8 p/g)

Prediction: Over 9 match corners (7/4, Spain average 5.7 p/g, England average 3.7 p/g)

Prediction: Both teams to scorer, YES (Evens, won in each teams last three games)

Player Bets

As the tournament dwindles down to it's very last act, the layout of whats to come can be more easily predicted as we know what to expect from certain individuals.

Prediction: Harry Kane, Phil Foden 1.5+ shots (1/2, 5/6, both players averaging 2.0 at EURO 2024)

Prediction: Declan Rice over 2.5 tackles (4/5, averaging 3.0 at EURO 2024)

Prediction: Fabian Ruiz over 2.5 shots (9/4, averages 3.0 at EURO 2024)

Prediction: Both goalkeepers over 2.5 saves (5/4 Simon, 8/15 Pickford, averaging 2.8/2.3 saves p/g at EURO 2024)

Related Jordan Pickford's Water Bottle Goes Viral After Penalty Heroics v Switzerland Jordan Pickford's attention to detail was there for all to see in England vs Switzerland.

All odds from bet 365, all data from SofaScore, correct as of 13:30 GMT, 12/7/24.

Sports gambling is not guaranteed to make you money, and your capital is at risk. Do not play if you are uncertain.