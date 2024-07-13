Highlights England and Spain are set to play each other in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

Spain will be without Pedri but will be able to welcome Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand back into their team.

Luke Shaw could be in line to start the final for England, having recovered from an injury sustained before the tournament.

Euro 2024 is approaching it's very final step, with two behemoths reaching Berlin to battle for the right to be crowned kings of the continent in England and Spain. Whilst La Roja - who enter the match as the betting favourites - have tasted the success of the Henri Delauney trophy three times before, the joint-most wins in history, England have not yet hoisted the honour, having lifted their one and only trophy at the 1966 World Cup.

The Three Lions, however, will be backed by a mission of lessons learned and will attempt to stop history repeating itself as they enter their second consecutive Euro final. 12 members of the squad that reached, and lost, the final against Italy in 2021 have done so again this summer. Whilst Gareth Southgate's side may be the underdogs, they've been here on this occasion more recently than their opponents and that stinging lesson from Wembley three years ago may inspire an end to 58 years of hurt.

Related Euro 2024 Final: Spain vs. England Odds and Predictions All you need to know for the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

If they are to lift the trophy aloft, though, they will need to overcome the most impressive team at the tournament by quite some way. Luis de la Fuente's squad dispatched hosts Germany in the quarter-finals, before then knocking France out in their last four tie. To make matters even more difficult, England's recent record against Spain makes for grim reading. Although they recorded a 3-2 victory back in their last meeting back in 2018, they only have one other win to their name against La Roja out of their last eight matches, which came back in November 2011. Five matches were lost, while the other ended in a 2-2 draw.

Nevertheless, supporters are optimistic, and to get you ready for a titanic final on Sunday evening, here is all the team news and likely starting lineups for both teams playing in the Euro 2024 final.

Spain Team News

Two return whilst two miss out

Whilst a Kylian Mbappe-led France joined Germany and - to some degree - England in taking in all of the plaudits from pundits and predictors alike before the tournament, Spain flew somewhat under the radar. And perhaps that lack of pressure has spurred them on to be the form team at Euro 2024.

They made a mockery of the "group of death", picking up nine points from nine whilst failing to concede a single goal. Even when tournament boys-next-door Georgia took a shocking lead against them in the round of 16, Spain had still not conceded a goal from an opposition player, as Robin le Normand inadvertently stabbed home on that occasion, with his blushes being spared by a rampant display of striking by Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

Related Spain 2-1 France: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Spain continued their crusade towards the 2024 European Championship title with a superb win over France in Munich.

They survived their biggest scare by besting Germany at the death in Stuttgart. Substitute midfielder Mikel Merino powered home a last-gasp header to secure a semi-final spot, before De la Fuente's team showed their class with an efficient performance to see off France, who scored their only goal from open play (own-goals not included) through Randal Kolo Muani.

The quarter-final showdown with Germany saw two players fall victim to the referee, with Le Normand picking up his second yellow card of the tournament and Dani Carvajal being sent off in the late stages of the game. Carvajal in particular was a big miss against France, with veteran Jesus Navas - the only surviving member of Spain's Euro 2012 squad - not having the best time marking Mbappe. However, Spain survived the attack from France, and now have both defenders back at their disposal.

However, as two come back, one steps out. Pedri was an unlucky casualty in that hotly-contested game against Germany and suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of the final. There were also concerns over Alvaro Morata after a freak injury in which he was tackled by security when getting rid of a pitch invader, but he is training as normal and likely to spearhead the attacking trident of Spain.

Spain Predicted XI

Carvajal and Le Normand to return

Spain should return to a full strength team for the final. Carvajal and Le Normand will return to their haunches in the defence in place of stand-ins Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Navas as the only changes from the team that saw off France.

The rest of the team will be as you were. Unai Simon will seek to continue his fine tournament in goal, whilst Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella will make up the rest of the back-line, with the former putting in a brilliant display against France in the semi-final while the latter has silenced doubters by having a phenomenal tournament.

The midfield three will be without Pedri, who went into the tournament as the starting man, but his replacement in Dani Olmo is no scrub, as the RB Leipzig man tops the scoring charts with three (tied at the top with five other players). He will be joined, as ever, by Fabian Ruiz and Rodri, who will both be laying claim to being the player of the tournament.

The attack will continue with the same brilliant balance, as the chaos of Nico Williams, the precision and creativity of Lamine Yamal and the clinical, imposing figure of Morata will link-up once again to wreck havoc across England's back line.

England Team News

Shaw returns - and maybe risked

For the first time at Euro 2024, England's medical room will echo around empty as Luke Shaw nurses his way back to full fitness, but there will be question marks over whether or not he will be thrown into the final for his first start of the tournament.

The positioning of Kieran Trippier on the left-hand side of the English defence has raised plenty of questions, and as the only out-and-out left-back in the squad, the onus may be on Shaw playing from the starting whistle to bring balance to the side. England's tinkered defence has seen Kyle Walker play central and Bukayo Saka play a deeper, right-sided role, which brought a much-improved performance in their win over the Netherlands.

That wave of chance after chance soon morphed into a returning riptide of senseless passing and a lack of control, but two substitutes in Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins shoo'd that away by linking up in normal time's very last second, with the former there blasting home a precise finish from an acute angle to spark mayhem across the nation.

Related Netherlands 1-2 England: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England are through to the final of EURO 2024 thanks to a late winner from Ollie Watkins.

An interesting collection of both team and individual records were either equalised or made anew by Southgate's side in Dortmund, as England became the first ever side to reach the final of the Euro's after having been trailing in both the quarter and semi-finals, while record Three Lions scorer Kane has now scored more major tournament knockout goals than any other European male player in history.

Additionally, it will be the first time that England's senior men's team will compete in a major tournament final on foreign soil, but Southgate continues to find new creative methods to formulate unforgettable Three Lions wins, even when some of the watching crowd feel that his time ought to have ended already.

He'll be looking for one more on Sunday, and has a full plethora of talent to choose from thanks to a lack of injuries and suspensions, but multiple changes would be a surprise. Shaw starting is not beyond the realm of possibility, but rewards for Watkins and Palmer are unlikely to come by way of a start.

England Predicted XI

Shaw to be risked

Perhaps a bold choice, in prediction and in application, given Southgate's record in this tournament regarding an un-tinkered team, but Shaw, the near-hero of the 2021 final, should make his first start of the tournament in the final.

Whilst Trippier has battled notably on the left of the defence, the balance that Shaw brought to the team, and the attacking impetus of being able to play on his stronger foot, will likely be enough to spark a change. The Manchester United man got through his 45-minute exam without any further scrapes, which may be all the conviction Southgate needs to return him to the starting fold.

Related Will Gareth Southgate Receive a Knighthood if England win the Euros? England's manager could become a sir if all goes well on Sunday in Berlin.

Elsewhere, changes are unlikely to happen. Pickford will continue his showings for England as he continues to back claims that he may be England's greatest-ever stopper. Stones, Walker and Guehi, one of England's best players at the tournament, will make up the three in defence, with Walker spilling over to the right from time-to-time.

Saka will continue his position on the right of midfield, whilst tandem central-men Declan Rice and Mainoo will continue what has been a fruitful partnership in the heart of the park. Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden will continue their inverted roles, both supporting Harry Kane, who will keep his place in the side despite the heroics of Watkins.