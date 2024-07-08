Highlights Spain take on France in the first Euro 2024 semi-final in Munich.

Spain have won all five matches, while France won 5-3 on penalties against Portugal in the last eight.

France have not scored from open play, two own goals and Kylian Mbappe's penalty their only strikes in Germany.

Tuesday's semi-final clash sees Spain face France in Munich as both sides fight to add another trophy to their impressive cabinets. Spain arrive as the only team to have won all of their five matches so far, recently edging past hosts Germany with an extra-time winner in the quarter-finals.

Dani Olmo's second half strike opened the scoring before Florian Wirtz levelled things up. The game looked set for spot-kicks, yet Mikel Merino's decisive header won it in the last minute of extra-time. No team in European Championship history has won six matches in a single tournament, and Didier Deschamps' France are looking to make sure that trend carries on. They beat Portugal 5-3 on penalties after a tense 120 minutes where they saw their unwanted goalless run in front of goal in open play continue.

That said, seasoned and determined performances have reflected a Deschamps side prepared to play the long game, and focus will be firmly fixed on reaching their fourth Euros final, having done so in 1984, 2000 and 2016. Read on as GIVEMESPORT charts the key odds and picks ahead of this huge semi-final clash.

Related Every Euro 2024 Major Stat Leader The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Eriksen feature at the top of some of Euro 2024's most important stats

Spain vs. France: Match Information When 09/07/24 Where Fussball Arena Munchen Time 20:00 GMT Location Munich, Germany TV BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)

Spain vs France - Form Guide

Tournament trailblazers come up against viscous French

These two nations couldn't be closer to a 'chalk and cheese' sentiment. Spain are debatably one of the most exciting teams this tournament has witnessed, while France present themselves as a team that are difficult to beat, but also one that has yet to really get going.

La Roja comfortably won Group B with a perfect record of nine points out of nine, and proceeded through the knockouts with a bubble-bursting 4-1 victory over Georgia. With a direct and dynamic approach under Luis de la Fuente, there's still this present Spanish fluidity in passing and movement, and youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have been a joy to watch.

After another impressive victory, this time 2-1 against Germany in the quarter-final, this multi-faceted team have proven their staying power. For instance, when Pedri limped off after Toni Kroos' challenge early in the game against the hosts, it could've spelled disaster. However, Dani Olmo entered the fray and starred with a goal and an assist in the victory. For the winner itself, it speaks to the group's close-knit nature - as Mikel Merino emerged from the fringes to rise and head home with the confidence of a man who's started every game.

In contrast, France's journey to this stage has been less exciting, but admirable all the same. Characterised by pragmatism and defensive solidity, Didier Deschamps' team finished second in Group D with five points. In the Round of 16, they showed their ability to 'win ugly' against a lacklustre Belgium thanks to a Jan Vertonghen own goal, before the quarter-final against Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez's Portugal saw a stale 120 minutes decided on spot-kicks in France's favour.

Related Spain 2-1 Germany: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Spain knocked out Euro 2024 hosts Germany thanks to a late winner in extra time.

Spain vs. France Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

While this fixture looks like an 'unstoppable force vs immovable object', as per Footy Accumulators, they predict that France's resolute nature at the back may be enough to suppress Spain's fluid and often-dazzling football. With the French ability to play at a lower tempo, the site see this as a kryptonite to La Roja's play and predict that Les Bleus will take the victory on penalties after a goal a-piece in the 90 minutes.

Via Oddschecker, the win market is as follows: Spain 9/5, Draw 19/10, and France 11/5. To progress on the wider scale (outside of 90 minutes), it reflects chances of reaching the final as: Spain 5/6 and France 21/20.

Head-to-head history and results

These two seasoned competitors have a history of big clashes. France won the last meeting in the 2021 Nations League final and previously, they knocked Spain out at the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2000. They also beat La Roja in the Euro 1984 final, whereas Spain’s only major tournament victory over France came at Euro 2012.

Spain wins: 16

France wins: 13

Draws: 7

Related Portugal 0-0 (3-5) France: Player Ratings and Match Highlights France knocked Portugal out of Euro 2024 on penalties, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of another trophy.

Over/Under

In terms of over and under bets, the stats from the group stages and last round for each side can reflect trends. The table below shows the corners, fouls, cards, and match goals, among other stats.

Over/Under Spain France Stat vs Croatia vs Italy vs Albania vs Georgia vs Germany vs Austria vs Netherlands vs Poland vs Belgium vs Portugal Match goals 3 1 1 5 3 1 0 2 1 0 Shots 11 20 16 35 18 14 15 19 19 20 Shots on target 5 9 3 13 6 3 3 8 2 5 Team fouls 14 17 15 11 17 11 8 12 7 13 Cards 1 3 1 1 5 2 0 1 3 1 Corners 5 5 6 13 1 2 6 11 5 4

Related 3 Things You Missed From Spain 2-1 Germany Germany were knocked out of Euro 2024 on home soil in a dramatic 2-1 loss against Spain - here are several moments you may have missed.

Player Bets

When making player bets, it's worth considering the recent injury news as much as form.

Midfielder Pedri has made his last appearance for the team at the tournament after suffering a knee sprain in a clash with Toni Kroos. On top of that, the suspensions of Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand will leave questions to be answered in the team's back line.

On the contrary, France come into this game with a fully fit and available squad. Adrien Rabiot is likely to come back in at the expense of Eduardo Camavinga, while Marcus Thuram will battle it out with Randal Kolo Muani to start up top alongside Kylian Mbappe, who left the pitch against Portugal thanks to a knock on his broken nose.

Oddschecker highlights these players in the first-scorer conversation: Kylian Mbappe (11/2), No Goalscorer (11/2), Alvaro Morata (6/1) Mato Joselu (13/2), Mikel Oyarzabal (17/2), Olivier Giroud (17/2), Ayoze Perez (9/1), Ferran Torres (9/1), Antoine Griezmann (10/1), Fermin Lopez (10/1), Randal Kolo Muani (10/1), Nico Williams (11/1).

Again, the win markets reflect: Spain 9/5, Draw 19/10, and France 11/5. Qualification for the final: Spain 5/6 and France 21/20.