Highlights Spain face France in Euro 2024 semi-final in Munich having won all five game so far in Germany.

Pedri is a doubt with Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended for Spain.

France have Adrien Rabiot returning to the matchday squad following suspension. Mbappe expected to play despite broken nose.

Tuesday night dangles the lure of a place in Euro 2024's showpiece final, as Spain take on France in Munich. Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja side are the only team to have won all of their five matches in Germany so far, edging past another tournament favourite in Julian Nagelsmann's hosts last time out.

Dani Olmo's second half strike landed the first blow in the heavyweight bout, before Florian Wirtz's fine half-volley jabbed one back. The game looked set for penalties before regular time substitute Mikel Merino's decisive header knocked Die Mannschaft out in the last 60 seconds of extra-time.

No team in European Championship history has won six matches in a single tournament, and Didier Deschamps' France are looking to make sure that trend continues after beating Portugal on penalties after a tense 120 minutes. Les Bleus have ultimately failed to impress so far and have been unable to score from open play. However, determined performances have reflected a Deschamps side prepared to play the long game, and focus will be firmly fixed on reaching their fourth Euros final, having done so in 1984, 2000 and 2016.

Read on as GIVEMESPORT previews this intense meeting, and analyses just who might feature, within our predicted respective starting XIs.

Spain

Injuries and Suspensions

While Group B winners Spain named an unchanged team against Germany after coming from behind to beat a fearless Georgia 4-1 in Round of 16, with Nacho Fernandez and Ayoze Perez returning to the bench after knocks, they don't look to have the same luxury this time around.

Pedri looks like a massive doubt after limping off against Germany following a clattering Toni Kroos in the early exchanges. Dani Olmo came off the bench for the young star, and will likely keep his place after impressing with a key goal and assist in the eventual 2-1 victory.

De la Fuente may need to do some defensive thinking ahead of France, as both Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal are out through suspension. Nacho Fernandez is expected to fill in again on Tuesday, after arriving off the bench for the accumulatively-booked Le Normand against Germany, while 38-year-old Jesus Navas could get the nod at right-back for the red-carded Carvajal. Alejandro Grimaldo is another possible full-back option.

Captain Alvaro Morata nearly found himself suspended thanks to excessive celebration of the late winner in Stuttgart. However, UEFA confirmed his availability after his booking was falsely reported. This could've seen Joselu enter, or Olmo start in attack alongside Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, with Merino slotting into midfield after his match-winning antics last time out.

Predicted starting XI

As per the Opta Analyst site, it is reinforced that Spain will be a slightly changed side, due to those aforementioned losses of both Le Normand and Carvajal. Unai Simon continues in goal, having only conceded twice in the tournament so far. In front of him, it looks to be Marc Cucurella and Aymeric Laporte joined by Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Navas for the absentees.

In the midfield of this 4-3-3, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo sit either side of the imperious Rodri. Up front, the youthful dynamism of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams dovetail around the experienced striking option of Alvaro Morata.

Leaning on Opta's supercomputer statistics and simulations: Spain are backed as the slight favourites for this one, with La Roja winning 38.2% and France triumphing in 31.8% of 10,000 pre-match simulations. A draw would send this tie to extra time, as was the case in three of four quarter-finals, with that result forecast in 30% of data-led sims.

France

Injuries and Suspensions

Deschamps handed Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga starts against Portugal but neither really made an impact, with Camavinga, who missed a glorious chance from six yards out, was filling for Adrien Rabiot, while Kolo Muani also squandered a key opportunity to score in the 90 minutes. Rabiot, who is a target of Manchester United this summer, is likely to re-enter midfield after serving his supsension and France look to operate at full strength, as although Kylian Mbappe was subbed after taking a blow to his broken nose, he will feature in this semi-final.

Predicted starting XI

Above, France's expected lineup effectively looks to combine the predicted sides of Fotmob and Opta. In goal, Mike Maignan continues. He has only conceded three goals so far in this tournament. In the back four, Theo Hernandez, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Jules Kounde look set to keep their places. As expected, the midfield and attack look to be the only places where changes arrive.

With Adrien Rabiot's return from suspension, Eduardo Camavinga will come back out of the team. Aurelien Tchouameni and N'Golo Kante will play alongside the former Juventus man. Additionally, despite his start in the last match, Randal Kolo Muani looks likely to be replaced by Marcus Thuram, while Antoine Griezmann may be rested for the return of Ousmane Dembele on the opposite flank to Kylian Mbappe.