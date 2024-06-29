Highlights Spain heavy favourites against tournament debutants Georgia in EURO 2024 round of 16.

The Spanish have dominated position with Georgia looking to counter attack opponents.

Betting predictions include Spain to win, over/under stats, and individual player performances for both teams.

As the dust begins to settle on what has been a wildly entertaining group stage at EURO 2024, all eyes are now turning towards the round of 16, as the route to the final begins to present itself to those gunning for the tournament win. After eight teams bowed out, 16 step forward in a series of one-punch knockouts that will determine the winner of the Euro's for another installment.

One of the more intriguing clashes thrown up by the fixture list is the battle between perennial underdogs Georgia and the ever-impressive Spain. Spain, who won the tournament in 2008 and again in 2012, have been in delightful form so far in Germany, having won all three of their group games without conceding a single goal. They will do battle with Georgia, who pulled off a spectacular 2-0 win over Portugal to move into the knockouts of a major tournament for the very first time.

With all eyes cast and the pressure truly switched on, here is GIVEMESPORT's preview of the action to come in Koln as Spain take on Georgia.

Spain vs Georgia match information Where RheinEnergieStadion When 30/6/24 Location Cologne, Germany Time 20:00 GMT TV ITVX (UK)

Related 5 Things We've Learned from Euro 2024 Group Stage As we enter the knockout stages of the competition, these are five things we have already learned at Euro 2024

Spain vs Georgia Stats and Info

Spain hold the only perfect record at Euro 2024

Both teams, though widely differing in terms of expectations, have dazzled at EURO 2024 so far, with Spain achieving group stage perfection, and in turn invincibility, with Georgia sliding into the knockout rounds for the very first time in their history, having finished 3rd with a point tally of 4 after defeating Portugal, which was enough to see them rank among the four best 3rd-placed teams with Slovenia, Slovakia and the Netherlands.

Spain kicked off their campaign as they meant to go on, with an emphatic destruction of Croatia setting their pace, before further slim victories over Italy and Albania ensured their advancement with three wins and zero goals conceded. Spain have a very talented squad, shown in the variety of their scorers, with Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Ferran Torres finding the net for Spain, with a Riccardo Calafiori own-goal the difference between them and Italy.

For Georgia, many would be forgiven going into the contest that the plucky small nation would be sent home packing quickly and efficiently, with the special talents of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia likely to be not enough to get them by.

Related Georgia at Euro 2024: Group, Fixtures, Players to Watch and More Georgia have qualified for their first major tournament after beating Greece on penalties to book their place at Euro 2024.

However, this was not the case. They put up a fair fight against Turkey, with only a wondergoal from Arda Guler and a late strike by Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu seeing them off, and built on the spirited showing by holding on for a point against Czechia, having taken the lead on the stroke of halftime through a Georges Mikautadze penalty before Patrick Schick restored parity in the second half.

It was their showing against Portugal, however, that truly showed both the wonder of international tournaments and the grit of plucky Georgia. Despite seeing just 27% of the ball, Georgia's proficiency in defense and never-say-die attitude saw them quickly take the lead through Kvaratskhelia, before Mikautadze added a second with a penalty later on to seal a huge three points to take them to their first knockout rounds.

Where Spain have managed to dominate the majority of possession and carve out chance after chance, Georgia have rested on intelligence, speed and grit, with a hint of precision, in counter-attacking with freedom and pace and hitting teams when they are least expecting it. Such a clash of styles may make this one harder to call than first thought.

Spain vs Georgia betting picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match result

As mentioned, calling the result of the match may be harder to call than initially expected. Where Spain have been superb, Georgia have certainly shown their ability and knack for a shock. Whilst Mikautadze has been in fine scoring form, with his three strikes seeing him out in front in the goal charts, the Spain backline and midfield will likely prove the hardest to penetrate yet, having been yet to concede a single goal so far in the tournament.

Whilst Georgia have been excellent at picking off giveaways and mistakes and capitalizing through the impressive attacking force posed by Kvaratskhelia and Mikautadze, Spain are not a team who present those chances often, having given the ball away less times than any team in the Euros so far. We expect Georgia to put up more than a fair fight, but we can't see their fairy-tale having a happy ending come Sunday.

Prediction: Spain to win (1/5)

Under/Over

We expect Spain to soak up large amounts of possession, so the under/over market should present some good statistical prices.

Rodri has been central to much of Spain's success, so we can expect him to be busy here, and the wings may provide some neccesary breaches to a stiff Georgian backline.

Prediction: Fabian Ruiz over 85.5 passes (2/5)

Prediction: Over 17.5 Spain shots (4/9)

Prediction: Over 18.5 Georgia tackles (2/5)

Prediction: Over 1.5 Unai Simon saves (6/5)

Player bets

Both Spain and Georgia have featured some decently scoring stars as far as betting stats are concerned, so with previous games in mind, here are our choices as to what may come.

Prediction: Georges Mikautadze 1+ shot on target (6/5, has scored in every game at EURO 2024)

Prediction: Giorgi Mamardashvili over 4.5 saves (4/9, won in every Georgia game so far)

Prediction: Giorgi Kochorashvili over 2.5 tackles (6/5, won in Georgia's last two games)

Prediction: Fabian Ruiz 2+ shots, 1+ shot on target (2/5, 4/7, won in every Spain game so far)

All data from SofaScore, all odds from bet365 correct as of 13:00 GMT, 28/6/24