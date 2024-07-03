Highlights Spain and Germany face off in a highly anticipated quarter-final match at EURO 2024, with both teams aiming for a spot in the semi-finals.

Spain have conceded just one goal all tournament and won every match in the tournament so far.

The pair met in the Euro 2008 win with Spain prevailing 1-0 thanks to a Fernando Torres first half strike.

As the round of 16 comes to a close, the coming quarter-final of EURO 2024 has thrown up one of the most enticing matches to date, as two heavy favourites for the tournament in Spain and hosts Germany go head-to-head, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Neither team has tasted defeat yet in the tournament, though Germany came very close to doing so against Switzerland until a dramatic equaliser from Niclas Fullkrug bailed them out, but only one can progress towards their early goals of winning the entire thing. The two teams are both playing in this tournament with the opportunity to make themselves the highest winners of the European Championships in history, with both Germany and Spain tied at the top with three tournament wins each in their history.

With Spain having conceded just one goal all tournament, the onus will be on them as the potential form favourites going into the occasion, but Germany will back themselves as hosts, leaving us with a mouth-watering battle between two European Championship heavyweights.

Related Predicting the Result of Every Knockout Match at Euro 2024 The European Championship is well under way and our predictions will be updated as the tournament goes along.

Spain vs Germany match information Where MHP Arena When 5/7/24 Location Stuttgart, Germany Time 17:00 GMT TV ITV (UK)

Spain vs Germany Stats and Info

Both teams have been in fine form so far

It will be incredibly tough to split these two sides in the midst of an incredibly entertaining match up. Both teams are operating on what is deemed as the harder side of the group, and the victor will still have a tough path to face with either France or Portugal awaiting them in the semi-final.

Whoever wins this game will more than stake their claim as the favourite to win the whole tournament. The historical results between the two sides make them even harder to split. Of the 26 games they have played against each other, Spain have won nine and Germany have won eight, with nine draws too.

Starting with Spain, you find balance in every single avenue of their team. Rodri and Fabian Ruiz, supported by the tricky Pedri, have been the perennial pace-setters of the tournament, and were both on the scoresheet in their win in the round of 16 over Georgia, with Rodri supplying a goal in his team's time of need.

In the attack, Nico Williams on the left brings chaos and flair whilst Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal brings technical excellence beyond his years out on the right, having supplied three assists in this tournament with his already-patented 'Yamal Cross'. Leading the line ahead of them is Alvaro Morata, who has the calm and guile necessary to capitalise on the many chances that Spain, who have had seven different scorers of their eight goals in the tournament, tend to make.

Related Spain 4-1 Georgia: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Spain advance to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a convincing win over Georgia in the Round of 16.

Germany, however, will stake the claim of having the very best depth in the tournament. Everywhere you turn in the German side, you find a player who may comfortably stake their place in any competitive side at EURO 2024. It says a lot when the likes of Florian Wirtz, the Bundesliga Player of the Year, are struggling for starts.

Germany's team is also as balanced as it is stacked. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane have been at their very best with their pace and stunning creativity, and the likes of Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug have been enjoying themselves at the spearhead of the attack.

With the lay of the land set, here are some of our betting picks.

Spaind vs Germany Betting Picks

GIVEMESPORT present our picks with analysis

Match result

Now this is an incredibly tough ask. Spain have been the form team of EURO 2024, winning every game and conceding just one goal, which came from their own Robin le Normand, meaning no opposition has actually found the Spanish net themselves.

They come up against a Germany side who have been slightly less impressive, but certainly not unimpressive, with their free-flowing, strategic football being incredibly entertaining to watch, yiedling three wins from four.

Related Germany 2-0 Denmark: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The Euro 2024 hosts booked their place in the quarter-final thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala.

Germany's strength lies in several areas across the pitch, but their defence is one of their proudest jewels, boasting the likes of Nico Schlotterbeck and Antonio Rudiger, who have been exceptional this summer.

A game like this is incredibly tough to call. To provide profit, you may be better served staking on a team to qualify, rather than a win in 90 minutes. With that, we think Spain's quality might be a touch too high for the Germans, even in front of their nation.

Predicted: Spain to qualify for next round (4/5)

Over/Under

Games advertised like this usually go one of two ways; an exciting, end-to-end affair with both teams throwing caution to the wind, or a pragmatic, careful affair with both teams wary of the others quality. With that in mind, we feel a fine mix of both over and under bets can provide decent value.

Prediction: Fabian Ruiz 2+ shots (4/6)

Prediction: Robert Andrich 2+ tackles (1/3)

Prediction: Both keepers to make 3+ saves (8/15, 4/9)

Player Bets

Both teams feature an amalgamation of high-scoring stats per player. With frequency and match comprehension in mind, here are a few that we can see paying out here.

Prediction: Toni Kroos over 79.5 passes (5/6, won in every game he has played)

Prediction: Kai Havertz 3+ shots (4/5, is averaging 3.8 shots p/g at EURO 2024)

Prediction: Max Mittelstadt 2+ fouls committed (7/4, averages 1.2 fouls p/g)

Prediction: Fabian Ruiz 2+ shots on target (9/2, won in every game so far)

All stats from SofaScore, all odds from bet365, correct as of 15:00 GMT, 3/7/24.