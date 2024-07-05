Highlights Spain and Germany face off in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, both aiming for their fourth championship title.

Both teams boast impressive talent, including Jamal Musiala and Lamine Yamal.

Spain predicted to field an unchanged lineup, while Germany may make multiple changes.

Germany take on Spain in one of the biggest matches of Euro 2024 as two of the tournament favourites go head-to-head for a spot in the semi-finals. Both nations swept aside their round of 16 opponents with the hosts knocking out Denmark in a 2-0 victory, while Spain thumped Georgia 4-1 to continue their perfect record at the competition.

Both teams have been in fine form and feature a whole host of multi-faceted and eye-catching talent, such as German winger Jamal Musiala or teenage Spain highlight Lamine Yamal, but only one team can reign dominant come Friday afternoon in Stuttgart. To help you get prepared for the next installment of Euro's action, here is all the team news we know ahead of the game and the predicted lineups for both.

Spain

Injuries and suspensions

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is likely to name an unchanged lineup going into the titanic clash, with Al-Qadsiah bound centre-back Nacho Fernandez having recovered from a minor foot injury to make himself available for selection. He, however, is unlikely to displace the starting centre-back partnership of Aymeric Laporte and Robin le Normand, who performed well against Georgia, despite the latter's own goal.

Unai Simon remains available and is likely to continue in goal, whilst the entertaining attacking trio of Yamal, Nico Williams and captain Alvaro Morata is expected to remain in place at the helm of the team. In the midfield, Dani Olmo, who scored against Georgia off the bench, will be staking his claim alongside Mikel Merino to start over Pedri, but the Barcelona man is likely to remain in place alongside impressive duo Fabian Ruiz and Rodri.

At fullback, Alejandro Grimaldo's wait for the first start of the tournament is likely to continue after another good performance by Marc Cucurella, and Dani Carvajal will more than likely stay in the side at right-back. Spain have no suspensions going into this game after Rodri's yellow card-induced suspension from the tournaments first two games was served in a 1-0 win over Albania. Morata, Carvajal, le Normand and Daniel Vivian also have a yellow card each to their name, so a booking will see them miss out on the semi-final, but any subsequent booking will be wiped by UEFA going into the final, should Spain qualify.

Predicted lineup

As mentioned, it is unlikely that De La Fuente will name any changes going into this game, with no concerns over suspension nor injury currently present in Spanish ranks. Ferran Torres will be disappointed to miss out after his 13th minute goal against Albania proved to be the winner, especially after a rather tepid showing from Morata against Georgia, but De La Fuente will be opting for experience to defeat the Germans.

Germany

Injuries and suspensions

As for Germany, Julian Nagelsmann may well continue to tinker with his side to provide the host's best possible chances, as he has done over several points of the tournament. Centre-back Jonathan Tah will be hoping to reutrn to the line-up shaving served a suspension in the last round following two previous yellow cards, whereas Maximillian Mittelstadt, dropped in favour of David Raum in the win over Denmark, will be looking to break back into the side ahead of this huge clash.

Bundesliga player of the year Florian Wirtz may make his way into the side after a lukewarm showing by Leroy Sane against Denmark, allowing Jamal Musiala to make his way onto the right hand side of the attack. Meanwhile, the midfield triumvirate of Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich and Ilkay Gundogan is unlikely to be displaced ahead of the equally impressive Spanish midfield, as stated by Nagelsmann.

"Many games are decided in midfield. I think it's good that Toni Kroos says that, it shows that he is taking responsibility. Our central midfield is very good, we don't have to worry about that. Of course, Rodri is a key player for the Spanish team, but we also have an idea for him tomorrow. He won't be able to play every ball without pressure"

Though Niclas Fullkrug was on the scoresheet when these two sides faced off in a 1-1 draw back at the 2022 World Cup, he is unlikely to move Arsenal forward Kai Havertz out of the side after another decent performance by him in the previous round.

Mittelstadt may not be risked going into the game, not only for a good performance by Raum against Denmark, as he is currently sat on a yellow card earned earlier in the tournament, meaning a subsequent yellow will write him out of the semi-final, should Germany qualify.

Mittelstadt isn't the only player at risk of semi-final suspension for Die Mannschaft, as Antonio Rudiger and Robert Andrich are also currently on previous bookings. As prominent members of the starting squad, Nagelsmann may take the slight gamble of opting for different personnel against Spain, so as to preserve the trio's spot in final, should Germany beat Spain and then, subsequently, either Portugal or France.

Predicted lineup

Unlike Spain, we can potentially expect Germany to make one or two changes going into the game. After a tepid showing from Sane, the technical nature of Wirtz is likely to be preferred, allowing Musiala to move onto the right flank.

Favoured defender Jonathan Tah is likely to step into the side, but not at the expense of Rudiger. It would likely rather be Schlotterbeck who makes way, despite his excellent display against Denmark. With Raum not eligible for a yellow card suspension, it is unlikely that we will see Mittelstadt make his way back into the side with the Stuttgart defender having earned a yellow card. Following from a good performance by Raum, this is one area of the team where there may be no change.

At the spearhead of the attack, Havertz is likely to be continually rewarded instead of Fullkrug, who offers physicality against weary defences later in the game, which is likely to be what Nagelsmann opts for instead.