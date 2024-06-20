Highlights Spain secured their passage to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 with a dominant victory over Italy.

Nico Williams shone with a remarkable display and player of the match performance.

Fabian Ruiz stood out in midfield, while Pedri Marc Cucurella also had a solid game.

Spain assured their passage through to the knock-out stages of Euro 2024 with a dominant display over Italy.

Luis De La Fuente's men got off to a very fast start, with Italy unable to cope with the Spaniard's intensity. Both Pedri and Nico Williams came agonisingly close to opening the scoring with close-range headers. The latter of which reall should've ended up in the back of the net.

The 21-year-old did pull off the skill of the tournament though, producing a Cruyff turn on the half volley to get past Alessandro Bastoni. That was before Fabian Ruiz was denied from distance by a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The second half started just as the first, with Pedri missing another guilt edge opportunity as he steered Marc Cucurella's cross wide from close range. Thankfully for the two-time European champions, Italy were on helping hand to help Spain take the lead, with Riccardo Calafiori bundling the ball into an empty net. It was almost two own goals shortly after, but Calafiori's header was cleared off the line by substitute Andrea Cambiaso.

Arsenal target Williams nearly capped off a brilliant night, but saw his curling effort smack against the crossbar. Ultimately, it mattered little as Spain were able to hang on to a comfortable three points.

Match Highlights

Spain vs Italy Player Ratings

GK: Unai Simon - 6/10

Didn't have to make a save of any note. It was that kind of night for the goalkeeper.

RB: Dani Carvajal - 6/10

The Real Madrid cult hero wasn't as dynamic as his counterpart on the other side of the pitch. However, he did provide some good support for young Yamal.

CB: Robin Le Normand - 6/10

It was a quiet night for Le Normand at the back, but he was a nuisance from set pieces and looked confident when called into action.

CB: Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

As with Robin Le Normand, not much to do for Laporte defensively as Italy offered little threat.

LB: Marc Cucurella - 7/10

The Chelsea full-back proved once again why he was chosen in place of Bayer Leverkusen's Grimaldo. A picture perfect left-back display in many ways.

CM: Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

PSG's Fabian Ruiz has been their standout midfielder this tournament, and continued to be a threat from distance. Helped his country dominate the ball.

CM: Rodri - 7/10

A typical Rodri performance, calm and assured. However, his yellow card for talking to the referee will see him be suspended for the final group game.

CM: Pedri: 5/10

A harsh rating perhaps, but Pedri's misses could've been costly. On multiple occasions the midfielder should've done better than he did, but did move the ball around well.

RW: Nico Williams - 8/10

One of the performances of the tournament so far. Williams was electric from the start and was a real throwback to an old school winger. Absolutely superb.

LW: Lamine Yamal - 7/10

The youngest ever player at the European Championships was outshone by Williams, but was also a constant threat on the opposite flank.

ST: Alvaro Morata - 6/10

Morata led his team and the line well, but in crucial areas he took one too many touches which cost him. If not for that, he could've had a couple tonight.

Sub: Alex Baena - 5/10

Wasn't on long enough to make an impact as Spain were defending more in the final 15 minutes.

Sub: Ferran Torres - 5/10

Same as Baena. Fresh legs and little impact further up the pitch.

Sub: Ayoze Perez - 6/10

One for Leicester and Newcastle fans. Perez made sure his short time on the pitch was memorable, producing a beautiful nutmeg and forcing Donnarumma into two smart saves.

Sub: Mikel Oyarzabal - 5/10

The forward had little to do after coming on.

Italy

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

If not for the Italian number one, this could've been a massacre. Donnarumma was in top form to keep Spain at bay with a number of fine saves.

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 3/10

Di Lorenzo will be having nightmares about Nico Williams when he goes to sleep tonight. The winger ran circles around the Italian full back all evening.

CB: Alessandro Bastoni - 5/10

Not the Inter Milan star's best night as he too had to deal with the threat of Williams whenever he cut inside. Faired marginally better than Di Lorenzo.

CB: Riccardo Calafiori - 4/10

You have to feel for Calafiori, who knew nothing about the own goal he scored. However, it was a costly error that in all likelihood has cost his country top spot.

LB: Federico Dimarco - 4/10

Just as torrid a night for Dimarco, who will be glad to see the back of Lamine Yamal.

CM: Nicolo Barella - 5/10

Barella was seen getting increasingly frustrated throughout, and looked the tidiest of Italy's midfielders. Not that it was difficult.

CM: Jorginho - 4/10

You wouldn't have known that Jorginho was the player of the tournament at the last Euros. He looked completely out of his depth until being dragged off at half-time.

CM: Davide Frattesi - 4/10

Almost exactly how Jorginho played. This is Frattesi's first international tournament so he gets a pass, but he has to do better in future.

RW: Federico Chiesa - 5/10

On the break, you could see Chiesa carried threat. It was all too little though from the Juventus man.

LW: Lorenzo Pellegrini - 5/10

Was kept on when others came off, which is a sign that the Roma skipper was slightly more of a threat.

ST: Gianluca Scamacca - 4/10

To be fair to Scamacca, he had no service. Italy didn't play to his strengths and he could do little to turn the game around.

Sub: Bryan Cristante - 5/10

The most notable thing Cristante did was break the record for the fastest yellow card by a substitute in Euros history.

Sub: Andrea Cambiaso - 6/10

Cambiaso provided energy off the bench and also cleared an effort off the line. A solid cameo.

Sub: Mattia Zaccagni - 5/10

Provided energy but no extra quality.

Sub: Mateo Retegui - 5/10

Unable to make a major impact.

Sub - Giacomo Raspadori - 5/10

Unable to make a major impact.

Player of the Match

Nico Williams

Nico Williams showed the world exactly what he was capable of with an incredible display on the left-hand side. From the first minute, the Athletic Bilbao star showed he was prepared to take the game by the scruff of the neck and turned Di Lorenzo inside and out on multiple ocassions.

The only thing missing from his incredible display was a goal. Something he came so close to getting when he saw a beautiful effort from the edge of the box smack the frame of the goal. He did flash the cross in for Spain's only goal of the game though, which is the very least he deserved. A showstopper tonight.