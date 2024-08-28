Spanish second tier side CD Castellon are nearing a deal to sign USL Golden Boot leader Nick Markanich from the Charleston Battery, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal would take effect in the winter, after the USL Championship season concludes, sources add. Castellon previously had several bids rejected for Markanich this summer, as first revealed by GIVEMESPORT.

Markanich, 24, is having a career year, currently with a 10-goal cushion atop the Golden Boot race. He has 24 goals and five assists in 26 appearances (2,152 minutes) this season, absolutely flying for Charleston, who are second in the Eastern Conference.

The forward, who can play through the center or on either wing, started his professional career with FC Cincinnati. Markanich made 11 first team appearances for Cincy before joining Charleston in 2023.

Markanich's brother, Anthony, plays for Minnesota United in MLS.

Castellon plays in the Spanish second division this season after winning promotion from the third tier in 2023-24. They have a draw and a loss in their first two matches to start the 2024-25 season.

USL clubs are slowly earning more respect with the successful development of players, including Joshua Wynder (Benfica), Diego Luna (RSL), Fidel Barajas (to RSL then Chivas), Kobi Henry (Reims) and more in recent years.