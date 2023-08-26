Highlights The Spanish Football Federation plans to take legal action against Jennifer Hermoso, accusing her of "lies" regarding her comments about being kissed.

The Spanish Football Federation have declared that they will take legal action against World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso accusing her of 'lies' after her comments surrounding a kiss with president Luis Ruibales. Hermoso was kissed on the lips by the president after Spain's 1-0 win over England in the Women's World Cup final last weekend.

Ruibales has since refused to step down from the role after his behaviour came into widespread criticism from the football community who were left angered by his actions. Protests have taken place demanding action from the federation, which has even included Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias suggesting he will no longer play for the men's team until Ruibales is removed.

The story so far

It has been a difficult time for Hermoso who has argued she was kissed on the lips "without consent" following her sensational performance in a win over England. Ruibales' actions had already come into contention after he celebrated the win by grabbing his crotch in front of the Spanish Royal Family members in the stands after the final whistle.

He apologised for the celebration but has refused to step down for his actions by kissing Hermoso, insisting he will fight on for his position of power to remain before apologising in a following statement on Monday. The Spanish government have demanded that he resigns from the position given the backlash he has received, but he still remains in charge.

Later this week on Thursday, Hermoso declared that organisation Futpro would defend her interests in the case going forward, with the union backing her statement suggesting that the actions will not remain "unpunished". FIFA then followed up these words, by declaring they had opened legal proceedings which was thought it would lead to resignation, but it fell on deaf ears.

WATCH: Luis Ruibales' actions at Women's World Cup final

Players threaten strike

Hermoso has received widespread support from her teammates with 81 female players refusing to play for the national team until action is taken against Ruibales, and he has been removed from power. Many from the football community have defended the Spanish star, who declared interests would be taken care of by alternative representatives going forward.

The Spanish Football Federation have claimed that they have reached out to Hermoso on numerous occasions, but talks have allegedly failed to materialise over the incident which has severely marred the glory of the World Cup victory. A team united were seen in Sydney, and it should not be under-estimated the magnitude of the achievement that the players completed, despite the post-match incidents causing huge controversy.

Spanish FA release statement

Hermoso said in her statement: “I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual. I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident.

“The situation shocked me given the celebrations that were taking place at that moment, and with the passage of time and after delving a little deeper into those initial feelings, I feel the need to report this incident because I believe that no person, in any work, sports, or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviours.

The Spanish Football Federation have now declared that they will open legal action against the 33-year-old. It read: "The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.

"The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions." Hermoso will now likely face an extended hearing to determine exactly what actions will take place, but it appears clear thar Ruibales will not step down from his role.

With the statement, the RFEF have disclosed images that they claim show Hermoso applying force to lift Ruibales off her feet during the incident. They have also suggested that players are obliged to play for the national team when selected, and could face consequences if they refuse going forward irrespective of Ruibales being in power.