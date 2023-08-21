Highlights Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales faces widespread criticism for his behavior, which included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup is overshadowed by a dispute with coach Jorge Vilda, with several players refusing to play under him due to conditions in camp.

Concerns arise that Vilda's position as manager may become secure despite accusations made against him by his players, following Spain's triumph at the Women's World Cup.

Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has been heavily criticised for his behaviour following his country’s victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

La Roja came up against England in the Women’s World Cup final at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, narrowly triumphing 1-0.

Olga Carmona scored the match’s solitary goal, and although England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jenni Hermoso’s penalty in the 69th minute, the Lionesses were unable to find an equaliser.

The final whistle prompted wild celebrations from the Spanish players, who had experienced a tumultuous run-up to the Women’s World Cup due to a dispute with their governing body and coach Jorge Vilda.

Vilda was regularly booed by the crowd during the encounter, while Rubiales, RFEF President, tainted the occasion with obscene behaviour which has since been widely criticised.

RFEF President Luis Rubiales kisses player during Women’s World Cup celebrations

Following Spain’s victory, the players made their way on to the hastily-constructed podium to receive their winner’s medal from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Rubiales was also on the podium to congratulate the players, and when Hermoso came past, he hugged the 33-year-old and lifted her up.

After a brief conversation, Rubiales then grabbed Hermoso and kissed her on the lips.

As the celebrations returned to the dressing room, Hermoso was asked about the kiss from Rubiales, responding: “Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

The RFEF President then entered the dressing room and made a bizarre speech, telling the players they would be getting a paid trip to Ibiza, and he would marrying Hermoso on the island.

Rubiales has also been criticised for celebrating Spain’s win by grabbing his crotch while in the stands alongside Queen Letizia.

Take a look at the peculiar incidents in the videos below.

RFEF release statement on Jenni Hermoso’s behalf

Following the backlash, the RFEF released a statement on Hermoso’s behalf.

“This was a totally spontaneous and mutual gesture due to the immense joy that winning the World Cup gave us,” the statement says.

“The President and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with everyone has been excellent and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

“We have won a World Cup and we are not going to lose sight of what is important."

Spain’s Women’s World Cup win marred by dispute with coach Jorge Vilda

Spain competed at the Women’s World Cup amid a dispute with Vilda, who has managed the side since 2015.

A number of high-profile players, including Barcelona stars Mapi León and Patricia Guijarro, were subsequently missing from the squad after refusing to play under the coach.

Last September, 15 players made themselves unavailable for selection for La Roja’s October friendlies, claiming the conditions in camp were compromising their mental and physical health.

They demanded Vilda be removed as head coach, but the RFEF held firm, and eventually a number of the players backed down.

Of the 15 players, Aitana Bonmatí, Ona Battle and Mariona Caldentey were selected for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with Guijarro, León and Clàudia Pina all making it clear that they would not return to the squad.

Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup has led to concerns that Vilda’s position as manager will now become unimpeachable, despite the accusations made against him by his players.