Despite what happened at the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, Sergio Perez can absolutely win the world title this season - but he now has very little margin for further error.

When the cameras cut to a smashed up Red Bull in the opening stages of qualifying on Saturday afternoon, there was naturally a reaction of shock and, for the Mexican driver within the cockpit, you'd imagine quickly a feeling of desolation.

Crashing in qualifying and setting yourself up with a back of the field start is never ideal - no matter the GP weekend - but at Monaco it is an effective race killer, and Perez knew it.

Over the course of the 78 laps that followed in Sunday's Grand Prix, you could count on one hand how many places Perez eventually made up come the chequered flag, with some incidents along the way and the late rain failing to open up a door of opportunity that he could charge through to at least earn a point or two.

Indeed, he now lies 39 back from Max Verstappen, who won, in the standings and, though that is a gap that can be overhauled relatively quickly, it still feels sizeable given who is in possession of the advantage.

Perez now must respond.

Reflecting on the weekend, he admitted he could now not afford another race this year to come away from pointless if he wants to achieve his championship dream and, clearly, he now needs a handful of races where he outscores his in-form team-mate - and likely this side of the summer break before the threat of Red Bull intervening and protecting Max on the way to a third world title grows large.

You'd think Red Bull will let the pair race until the break in the season at the very least and then assess how the championship ground lies - with Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin trying to get into the party as hard as they can.

That said, then, Perez has chances to get his title tilt back on track and responding in such a fashion after his Monaco disappointment that would show the hallmarks of a champion.

Over the course of a season, there are off weekends and disappointments, but to win, in any sport, the response from those dips often defines a campaign's outcome.

Perez has every right to be down about what has just happened but that has gone and he cannot change it - instead he must not let it seep into the Spanish GP weekend which kicks off in a matter of days.

It's of course not at the stage where Perez must win on Sunday but he has to get good points and score close to Verstappen to steady the ship, especially with the Dutchman a class above everyone else in Miami earlier this month as well.

Remember, too, that these two last wins for Max have come off of the back of a weekend in Azerbaijan where he was beaten by Checo in the Sprint and the GP itself - a fine example of responding to a setback (though of course not to the extent of Perez's on Saturday.)

The race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya provides a timely examination of Perez's title credentials and ability to bounce back and keep the fight going - it'll be fascinating to see how he goes about delivering.