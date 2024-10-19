Real Madrid are reportedly disappointed with what they've seen from Kylian Mbappe so far this season and 'regret' signing the Frenchman in the summer. The former World Cup winner finally called time on his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain this year and announced several months before the 2023/24 campaign wrapped up that he'd be joining Madrid on a free transfer once his contract expired.

It brought an end to a long-running saga and considering the fact Mbappe is regarded as one of the best players in the world, it should have been the perfect signing for Los Blancos. That's not quite been the case, though. Despite scoring seven goals in his first 11 games, the club are apparently 'gutted' with his showings so far. This is according to Spanish journalist, Romain Molina, who revealed as much to Colininterview, via Daily Mail.

There Weren't Many at Madrid Who Wanted Mbappe

Only Florentino Perez wanted to make the deal

Molina didn't hold back when speaking about Mbappe's move to Madrid and revealed that he had it on good authority that the club regretted signing the Frenchman. He didn't stop there, though, going on to claim that the team's president, Florentino Perez, was the only one who actually wanted to sign the former PSG man.

"They regret bringing him in. I guarantee that. I have spoken about it off (the record). It hasn’t been at all what they were expecting. It was a whim of [Florentino] Perez. It was only Perez that wanted him. [Perez] has always liked the big players. He also has a filial relationship with him (Mbappe). "The club are gutted, firstly with his level (of performances), which is not at all at the expected levels. In the dressing room it isn’t great, that isn’t necessarily Mbappe’s fault though."

The forward answered in style with a scorching effort during Madrid's La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Saturday night. Mbappe is undeniably one of the most talented players on the planet and if Los Blancos are quite convinced by him just yet, there's no doubt he'll be able to turn things around and change their minds by the time May rolls around.