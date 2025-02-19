Conor Gallagher has been an Atletico Madrid player for six months now and it seems the Spanish media have now made their minds up on the midfielder. Having come through the ranks at Chelsea, the Englishman decided to leave Stamford Bridge after he was informed that he wasn't going to be a starter under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Despite a solid 2023/24 campaign, Gallagher wasn't expected to play much at Chelsea moving forward, so after the club accepted a bid from Atletico Madrid, he moved to the La Liga club. He followed in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham and Jude Bellingham, becoming the latest Englishman to ply his trade in Spain.

Half a year after he made the move, and with Atletico embroiled in a title race alongside local rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, he's made quite the impression and the media have given their verdict.

Conor Gallagher's Season at Atletico

It's been a mixed bag so far

Despite Chelsea struggling throughout the 2023/24 campaign, Gallagher had a strong season himself. He recorded 16 goal contributions in 50 appearances and it was surprising to see the Blues willing to let him leave. His start in Spain was promising too and the decision to sell him looked foolish. Gallagher scored twice in his first four La Liga appearances and it looked as though he was going to be crucial to Diego Simeone and his side's success this year.

Following the bright beginning, though, things have slowly fallen apart and he hasn't scored another goal for the club. In fact, he hasn't recorded a single goal contribution in the league since September and his minutes in the side have dropped significantly. At the time of writing, Gallagher has played just 48% of the available minutes in La Liga with Atletico so far. He hasn't completed a full match in the division since November and he hasn't had much more luck in other competitions.

Conor Gallagher's Atletico Madrid statistics Games 30 Starts 19 Minutes 1,633 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Tackles-per-game 1.5 Shots-per-game 0.6 Passes-per-game 26

Across the Champions League and Copa del Rey, the midfielder has recorded three assists, but has failed to find the back of the net in any of his 12 appearances throughout either tournament. He's only played the full 90 minutes once in each too and it's safe to assume that his importance in the squad has already dropped significantly in the eyes of Simeone.

The Spanish Media on Gallagher

They aren't impressed

After initially promising to be a successful signing, the Spanish media have addressed Gallagher's struggles this season. AS, a popular media outlet has published an editorial dubbed The Gallagher File looking at his form and what's going on. They highlighted his positive start and the optimism that surrounded his arrival. Early in the season, he looked the part and earned the nickname of Simeone's 'Pitbull'. He demonstrated a dedication to the country too, learning some Spanish for his early interviews.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher's market value has already dropped by €10m since the end of the 2023/24 campaign

His basic understanding of the language is as far as he's gotten so far, though, which, according to AS via talkSPORT, is a major reason for his struggles. To combat the language barrier, he's been played in an unfamiliar position on the pitch, closer to the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta in defence who can also speak English.

Another issue is the fact that Pablo Barrios is shining in midfield and, as a result, Gallagher's been shifted out onto the left to accomodate for the promising 21-year-old. Eleven players at Atletico have played more minutes so far this season than the former Chelsea man and he faces an uphill battle if he's to turn things around in Spain. According to AS, though, he's set to be handed a lifeline and the opportunity to redeem himself as an injury to Koke and a suspension for Barrios means the club are light on options heading into a La Liga clash with Valencia this weekend. This is the time for the 25-year-old to remind everyone of what he's capable of. Only time will tell whether he can make the most of the opportunity, though, and re-establish himself as Simeone's 'Pitbull'.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored and accurate as of 19/02/2025