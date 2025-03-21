Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino netted a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Spain a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands on Thursday and was lauded by the local press for his ‘killer’ cameo.

The 28-year-old was brought off the bench in the 84th minute as the visitors scrambled for a late leveller in the Nations League quarter-final first leg and found the back of the net in the final moments of the game.

Merino converted from close range after Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen parried Nico Williams’ shot into the box, allowing the Arsenal makeshift striker to turn the rebound into an empty net.

His late goal saw Spain extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games – Luis de la Fuente’s men last suffered a loss in March last year.

Merino Hailed After Late Goal for Spain

Arteta’s ‘genius’ tactical decision lauded

Spanish media were full of praise for Merino following his stoppage-time goal, with Mundo Deportivo lauding him as a ‘killer’:

“This goal, which he scored for Spain, came at a key moment, just like the one against Germany in the Euros semifinals. “It also had the peculiarity of being the typical goal scored by forwards, who are always in the right place where the rebounds fall. “Some call it luck, others intuition. Whatever it is, killer Merino is always there.”

Marca, meanwhile, pointed to Mikel Arteta’s ‘genius’ tactical decision to deploy the 28-year-old as a makeshift striker amid Arsenal’s injury crisis up front:

“Mikel Merino. Arteta's experiment of deploying the Navarrese midfielder as a centre-forward has proven to be an extraordinary success.”

Merino has emerged as Arsenal’s emergency striker lately and has started all of the Gunners’ last six games up front.

He scored the winner against Chelsea last weekend and has proven to be a reliable short-term solution to Arsenal’s injury crisis up front.

The Gunners are without Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz until the end of the season and are set to see out the campaign without a recognised centre-forward.

Mikel Merino's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 5 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.7 Minutes played 1,149

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Berta 'Immediately' Working on Major Arsenal Signing GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano says incoming Arsenal sporting director is 'immediately' working on a major signing.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-03-25.