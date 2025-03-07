Spanish media picked out Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee as Manchester United's two dangermen in their 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

Garnacho and Zirkzee linked up in the 57th minute for the Red Devils' opener at Reale Arena on Thursday evening (March 6), which was cancelled out by a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty in the 70th minute. Ruben Amorim named the attacking pair on either side of out-of-form Rasmus Hojlund, and they were the visitors' main threats.

The opening goal came when Diogo Dalot played the ball out to Garnacho on the right, who found Zirkzee on the edge of the box, and the Dutch attacker swept the ball past Alex Remiro. It was a deserved lead, and the forward pair were impressive in San Sebastian as the Reds somewhat bounced back from crashing out of the FA Cup to Fulham last weekend.

Spanish Media: Garnacho And Zirkzee Created Most Danger

