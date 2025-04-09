It was a bad day at the office for Real Madrid as they delivered an uncharacteristically poor Champions League performance, losing 3-0 away to Arsenal. The Gunners romped to a 3-0 victory, beating their Spanish opposition with surprising ease.

Declan Rice stole the headlines as he bagged two wonderful free kicks to open the scoring, before Mikel Merino added a cherry on top with a fine finish to seal the 3-0 win. With a return leg to come at the Bernabeu, the tie is not over yet but Los Blancos have understandably come in for heavy criticism.

That said, Jude Bellingham at least picked up some praise in certain sections of the media as he did his best to make something happen for the men in White. However, the Spanish press were far more brutal when it came to assessing the performances of key forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior

“Erratic, timid, poor"